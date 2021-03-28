NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

The Cowboys signed S Jayron Kearse this week, who drew high praise from HC Mike McCarthy.

“You look at the way he’s played at Minnesota and Detroit, it’s definitely, his ability to cover tight ends jumps off the film at you,” McCarthy said of Kearse, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “You see him in person, he’s a lot taller and longer than you think he is. It’s embarrassing when you hug another man and you feel like he just swallows you up. That’s a tough task from where I am right now. He’s a long, athletic guy, I’ll tell you, he’s impressive.”

While it was reported that the Cowboys wouldn’t be bringing back LB Aldon Smith, McCarthy mentioned that he personally is not ready to move on from him. He also brought up LB Jaylon Smith during his conversations with the media.

“That’s still fluid,” McCarthy said of Aldon Smith. “I personally haven’t moved on. I was in a conversation yesterday about Aldon, so we’ll see how that works out moving forward. … We’re still talking there.”

“What I like about Jaylon is he practices every day,” McCarthy said. “He’s 100 miles an hour. He gives it to you at work, in the study part of it, he lines up and plays every week. I thought he had a very productive year. I think at times, like coaches and players, it wasn’t quite clear. Our timing wasn’t quite where we wanted it to be. I just think that comes with the process of new staff and a new scheme and some of the things we’re trying to do.”

McCarthy would not point out one single flaw that stunted the Cowboys last season but eventually commented on what could be considered a regret from 2020.

“We tried to change too much on defense, that would be it if we’re looking for a mistake,” McCarthy said. “And I don’t think it’s a mistake. We didn’t get it done. We went in with too much volume, but this is all part of the direction that Jerry (Jones) and Stephen (Jones) and I when we sat down we felt that this is the direction this football team needed to go. So there definitely was some miss on the understanding of what fits and what didn’t fit. And you can never really truly find it out until you go through it. Was our projection off? Yeah, it definitely was in some areas.”

As for potential backup quarterbacks who could join the Cowboys, McCarthy said the following:

“There are definitely some veterans that we’ve talked to who I’m sure would like the opportunity to be here. Now that Dak’s contract is done and I think everyone has a clear understanding of what that room is potentially going to look like.”