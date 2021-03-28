NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys
The Cowboys signed S Jayron Kearse this week, who drew high praise from HC Mike McCarthy.
“You look at the way he’s played at Minnesota and Detroit, it’s definitely, his ability to cover tight ends jumps off the film at you,” McCarthy said of Kearse, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “You see him in person, he’s a lot taller and longer than you think he is. It’s embarrassing when you hug another man and you feel like he just swallows you up. That’s a tough task from where I am right now. He’s a long, athletic guy, I’ll tell you, he’s impressive.”
While it was reported that the Cowboys wouldn’t be bringing back LB Aldon Smith, McCarthy mentioned that he personally is not ready to move on from him. He also brought up LB Jaylon Smith during his conversations with the media.
“That’s still fluid,” McCarthy said of Aldon Smith. “I personally haven’t moved on. I was in a conversation yesterday about Aldon, so we’ll see how that works out moving forward. … We’re still talking there.”
“What I like about Jaylon is he practices every day,” McCarthy said. “He’s 100 miles an hour. He gives it to you at work, in the study part of it, he lines up and plays every week. I thought he had a very productive year. I think at times, like coaches and players, it wasn’t quite clear. Our timing wasn’t quite where we wanted it to be. I just think that comes with the process of new staff and a new scheme and some of the things we’re trying to do.”
McCarthy would not point out one single flaw that stunted the Cowboys last season but eventually commented on what could be considered a regret from 2020.
“We tried to change too much on defense, that would be it if we’re looking for a mistake,” McCarthy said. “And I don’t think it’s a mistake. We didn’t get it done. We went in with too much volume, but this is all part of the direction that Jerry (Jones) and Stephen (Jones) and I when we sat down we felt that this is the direction this football team needed to go. So there definitely was some miss on the understanding of what fits and what didn’t fit. And you can never really truly find it out until you go through it. Was our projection off? Yeah, it definitely was in some areas.”
As for potential backup quarterbacks who could join the Cowboys, McCarthy said the following:
“There are definitely some veterans that we’ve talked to who I’m sure would like the opportunity to be here. Now that Dak’s contract is done and I think everyone has a clear understanding of what that room is potentially going to look like.”
Eagles
According to Rob Maaddi, there’s no consensus within the Eagles’ organization about QB Jalen Hurts being their long-term solution.
“Eagles are unsure about Jalen Hurts. No consensus in the building. After beating the Saints, they wanted to get rid of Carson Wentz. After the next three losses, they wanted to work it out with Carson. After trading Carson, they considered a trade up for a quarterback before trading down to (pick) 12,” Maaddi tweeted.
- Jimmy Kempski of The Philly Voice takes a look at the prospects that could be available to the Eagles now that they pick at No. 12 in the draft including WR Jaylen Waddle, WR DeVonta Smith, T Rashawn Slater, DE Gregory Rousseau, DE Kwity Paye, DE Jaelan Phillips, LB Micah Parsons, CB Patrick Surtain, CB Caleb Farley, and CB Jaycee Horn.
- Kempski points out that the team has likely lost out on their chance to get one of the best available players like Oregon T Penei Sewell or LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase, but could get a solid player at pick twelve.
- Eliot Shorr-Parks does not think the Eagles were willing to use the No. 6 pick on a player like Chase or Florida TE Kyle Pitts, as they don’t view the position as valuable enough to use a high draft pick on.
Giants
- Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com lists several trades that could see the Giants move on from TE Evan Engram and fill other areas of need, such as flipping him to the Bengals for DE Sam Hubbard, to the Ravens for LB Jaylon Ferguson, or to the Cardinals for LB Dennis Gardeck.
- Rosenblatt also proposes a scenario in which the Giants send Engram and G Will Hernandez to the Jets for G Greg Van Roten and a fourth-round pick.
- A deal that could help both sides, according to Rosenblatt would be for the Giants to send Hernandez to the Green Bay Packers or Minnesota Vikings for a package of late-round draft picks.
