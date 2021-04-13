NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Florida TE Kyle Pitts spoke about the possibility that he could be drafted by the Dallas Cowboys after rumors surfaced that owner Jerry Jones was infatuated with him.

“I actually, I’d rather not read the press clippings,” Pitts said on The Rich Eisen Show. “Until the day comes, I won’t worry about that. Someone did call me and tell me about that. It’s kind of, it’s an honor for him to say that. Dallas is a great team. If I could have the opportunity to play for [the Cowboys], it would be a great thing.”

Pitts says he grew up an Eagles fan, which would make getting some of his family members to wear his jersey difficult.

“That’s kind of, I would say, the oxymoron, me growing up an Eagles fan and then having the opportunity to play for the Cowboys,” Pitts said. “So that would be a hard time getting some of my family jerseys because they’re die-hard Eagles fans. That would be something funny.”’

Eagles

NJ.com’s Mike Kaye thinks the Eagles should consider signing DT DeMarcus Walker , CB Steven Nelson or OT Jerald Hawkins before the draft to give them the flexibility to take the best player available at their pick.

Walker would provide additional depth on the defensive line, Nelson could be a reliable option at No. 2 corner and Hawkins would be another option to compete for the swing tackle role.

Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice writes that the Eagles could trade back up into the late part of the first round by giving up their second third-round pick. If they wanted to get all the way up to the early 20s, they would likely have to give up their first third-rounder and another fourth or fifth-round pick.

Kempski says nothing has changed to alter his understanding that Eagles TE Zach Ertz won’t be back with the team in 2021. He adds the Eagles might be waiting until after June 1 to either trade or release him since it will provide additional cap savings.

Auburn S Jordyn Peters had a virtual meeting with the Eagles. (Justin Melo)

had a virtual meeting with the Eagles. (Justin Melo) Massachusetts OT Larnel Coleman has met with 15 teams virtually, including the Eagles. (Justin Melo)

has met with 15 teams virtually, including the Eagles. (Justin Melo) Iowa State S Lawrence White has met virtually with the Eagles. (Justin Melo)

Giants

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan writes there are strong odds the Giants will sit and make their pick at No. 11 in the first round, as GM Dave Gettleman has never traded back in the eight drafts he’s overseen as a general manager.

has never traded back in the eight drafts he’s overseen as a general manager. However, should he buck history and move down the board, Duggan says based on historical trends Gettleman could probably add a third-round pick and stay in the mid-teens.

If he were willing to move as far down as No. 28 if the Saints wanted to come up for a quarterback that fell to No. 11, Duggan points out the Giants could add a future first-round pick by trading down.

Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline says the Giants are eyeing Vanderbilt OLB Andre Mintze as an undrafted free agent if he isn’t selected.

as an undrafted free agent if he isn’t selected. Louisiana Tech OL Donavaughn Campbell has met virtually with the Giants. (Tony Pauline)