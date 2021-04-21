NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

The Cowboys hold the tenth overall draft pick, and VP Stephen Jones thinks that an early run on quarterbacks should help the Cowboys get a great prospect. Yet Jones does add that the team is open to the possibility of trading down and acquiring more capital.

“It’s really just starting to pick up in terms of [calls],” Jones told 105.3 The Fan. “I’m sure up at the top it’s hot because . . . we’ve already seen one trade been made [by the 49ers to move up to third overall]. But probably where we sit, we’re starting to get a few calls, and I think it will only pick up as we get closer to next Thursday. It will only pick up. They finally give you the call, ‘Hey, if our guy’s there, we’d be interested in moving up to the pick’ and maybe even want to fill out a few things like what would it take and those type of things. So, you start to get yourself in a mode where you’re prepared that a particular team could call if their player, whether it’s a quarterback or an offensive lineman or a defensive player. They won’t divulge that usually, which shouldn’t surprise you, but they do say, ‘Hey, we’ve got a player, two, or three, that if they’re there, we might be willing to be aggressive and give you something to move up to that pick.’”

Jones also mentioned Florida TE Kyle Pitts, whom his father is reportedly fascinated by: “He’s a unique matchup player and certainly if you look at the Chiefs and the 49ers and the way New England has utilized (TE) over the years, these mismatched tight end players can certainly make a difference in offensive football.” (Calvin Watkins)

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said he doesn’t have a particular body type for his X-receiver role, pointing out that he’s used T.Y. Hilton and Dwayne Bowe at the position: “Good players come in all shapes and sizes, and we’re not going to discriminate.” (Mike Kaye)

Regarding Sirianni declining to name QB Jalen Hurts the outright starter, the coach explained that he hasn't named starters at any position given they've only had two days of virtual meetings. (Adam Schefter)

Giants

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says other teams are expecting the Giants to take either an edge rusher or a cornerback in the first round at No. 11.

Breer points out seven of the Giants’ 10 draft picks last year had connections to the current coaching staff, so to pay attention to that again.