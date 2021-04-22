NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Although the Cowboys had a virtual visit with Florida TE Kyle Pitts , Calvin Watkins reports that the organization has “little expectation” that he’ll be available at No. 10 overall.

Watkins expects Dallas to decide between Alabama CB Patrick Surtain II and South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn.

Tony Pauline doesn't expect Surtain to get past the Cowboys at pick No. 10.

Eagles

Eagles GM Howie Roseman acknowledged that the team has struggled to draft well recently, but believes the team has a good draft process moving forward.

“This process, this year — with the coaches, with the scouts — has really allowed us to sit down and talk about a lot of these things and figure out the best way to utilize the 11 picks in this draft,” Roseman said via NJ.com’s Mike Kaye. “Obviously, even looking forward to next year, and already having four picks in the first two rounds. That’s exciting, and we’re really excited about the opportunity to add to this football team next week.”

Roseman said the chance to add another first-round pick is why they made the move to drop down out of the top ten.

“The reason we traded back from 6 to 12 was because flexibility creates opportunity,” Roseman said via Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “And for us, having an extra first-round pick [next season], when you go back and look at things that are hard to acquire, that is one of the hardest things to acquire. But what we really had to do is sit there and go, ‘Who are the 12 players in this draft we would feel really good about? Are there 12 players in this draft that we feel really good about?’ And I think that’s what we’re going to do throughout this draft.”

According to Sports Illustrated’s Greg Bishop, the Eagles were one of the teams interested in QB Alex Smith before he retired. Smith had a contract offer from the Jaguars but he ultimately decided to walk away from the game on his own terms.

Regarding whether the Eagles' starting quarterback in 2021 will be Jalen Hurts, the Athletic's Zach Berman says to judge the team's actions, not its words.

Giants

When speaking with reporters on Thursday, Giants GM Dave Gettleman said HC Joe Judge and his assistants are the “most involved” in evaluating the best fit at linebacker in the draft. However, Gettleman mentioned that they are looking for “versatility” and a “talented two-way go guy”. (Pat Leonard)

said HC and his assistants are the “most involved” in evaluating the best fit at linebacker in the draft. However, Gettleman mentioned that they are looking for “versatility” and a “talented two-way go guy”. (Pat Leonard) Regarding the potential of the Giants trading in the draft, Gettleman said it depends on the value that is available: “I don’t think it’s going to be any different than any other year. It’s about value.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

Gettleman called Florida TE Kyle Pitts a unique talent who can receive and block as a tight end: “Uniquely talented player, plain and simple. You can’t characterize him as just a receiving tight end. He has some grit blocking and obviously has the size. He’s a different breed of cat, now.” (Dan Salomone)

Although Gettleman didn't indicate a willingness to trade up or down from No. 11, the general manager mentioned that "quarterbacks" are affecting the market: "I don't think it's going to be that different… Quarterbacks are affecting it." (Ralph Vacchiano)

As for the potential of adding more receivers, Gettleman said he is “always looking to upgrade” at the position: “You’re always looking to ugprade. It’s about value … you can never have too many good players.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

When asked about Alabama WRs DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle being undersized, Gettleman said “plenty of smaller” receivers succeeded in the NFL: “There are plenty of smaller guys who have been successful in this league.” (Ran Dunleavy)

Giants director of college scouting Chris Pettit doesn't think that No. 11 would be too high for an edge rusher: "Edge rushers is how you win. You win with guys that rush the passer. I wouldn't say there aren't guys available [at that pick]." (Pat Leonard)

doesn’t think that No. 11 would be too high for an edge rusher: “Edge rushers is how you win. You win with guys that rush the passer. I wouldn’t say there aren’t guys available [at that pick].” (Pat Leonard) Gettleman has a documented history of not making trades in prior drafts. The GM indicated that he’s tried but it has to be for the right value: “You guys don’t believe me, but I’ve tried in the past. It’s got to be value. I’m not getting fleeced. I won’t do it. … It’s almost like an urban myth. I’ve tried.” (Ralph Vacchiano)

Regarding the Giants only having six picks in the draft, Gettleman said he is “very comfortable” going forward: “I’m very comfortable with six picks … I’m fine with the number of picks we have in this draft.” (Zack Rosenblatt)