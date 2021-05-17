NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

“Everyone is here for a purpose,” Judge said Friday via Dan Salamone of the team website. “All of the guys were brought in on a trial basis. They were the guys available for us to work check within our system a little bit and see if there’s a potential to add them for a role for our team. In terms of Benjamin working different position today, we’re going to work different guys at a variety of things right now. He’s a big guy. He’s always been a big receiver. He’ll work receiver. He’s working a little bit flex tight end as well. I wouldn’t really pin him down to any one position at this point. We’re going to use the weekend to move him around to different spots and see how it works out.”

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapaport, the Giants had over 40 players show up for voluntary workouts today.