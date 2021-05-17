NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys
- The Athletic’s Jon Machota mentions Cowboys first-round LB Micah Parsons was lining up as the “Mike” middle linebacker during rookie minicamp.
- Dallas started fifth-round WR Simi Fehoko at the “Z” and “F” alignments.
Eagles
Eagles’ first-round WR DeVonta Smith believes he will complement well with WR Jalen Reagor.
“He’s very explosive. He’s very fast. I mean, overall he’s a great receiver,” Smith said, via the team’s official Youtube. “We can complement each other, just help each other out with things in our game. So there may be something I’m doing that he’s not doing, or something that he’s doing that I’m not doing. And we can just help each other out in every way.”
Giants
The Giants worked out Kelvin Benjamin as a tight end at rookie minicamp this weekend and the early reporting around his signing indicated the team would be moving the massive receiver to tight end. However, the team announced Benjamin signed as a wide receiver and Giants HC Joe Judge said he wouldn’t be tied to one position necessarily.
“Everyone is here for a purpose,” Judge said Friday via Dan Salamone of the team website. “All of the guys were brought in on a trial basis. They were the guys available for us to work check within our system a little bit and see if there’s a potential to add them for a role for our team. In terms of Benjamin working different position today, we’re going to work different guys at a variety of things right now. He’s a big guy. He’s always been a big receiver. He’ll work receiver. He’s working a little bit flex tight end as well. I wouldn’t really pin him down to any one position at this point. We’re going to use the weekend to move him around to different spots and see how it works out.”
- According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapaport, the Giants had over 40 players show up for voluntary workouts today.
