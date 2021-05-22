NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

is scheduled to leave Dallas after a visit and a workout that “went well.” However, a source told Gehlken there is “nothing imminent right now.” Jeremy Fowler reports that Hundley remains an option for the team following the workout.

Eagles

Giants

The Giants have made running back a clear point of emphasis this offseason despite bringing back Saquon Barkley. New York handed out a decent contract to Devontae Booker, signed Corey Clement, drafted Gary Brightwell and claimed Ryquell Armstead. Another NFL scouting director says it goes beyond having insurance for Barkley coming off his ACL tear.

“Look at last year,” the executive told Fansided’s Matt Lombardo. “Tampa Bay and Kansas City both had multiple former first-round running backs on their roster. Good teams are starting to realize that the ‘PFF view’ of running backs not being important is wrong.”