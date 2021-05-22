NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys
- Michael Gehlken reports that free agent QB Brett Hundley is scheduled to leave Dallas after a visit and a workout that “went well.” However, a source told Gehlken there is “nothing imminent right now.”
- Jeremy Fowler reports that Hundley remains an option for the team following the workout.
Eagles
- Per the Athletic’s Zach Berman, Eagles RB Miles Sanders should still be the featured back and could have in the range of 20 touches per game between carries and receptions.
- Berman doesn’t completely rule out the possibility of the Eagles trading for Texans QB Deshaun Watson if his situation clears up before the start of the season and he’s available to play.
- At wide receiver, Berman thinks Quez Watkins and John Hightower have the edge over JJ Arcega-Whiteside and UDFAs Trevon Grimes and Jhamon Ausbon for the final two receiver spots.
- If they play well, Eagles TE Dallas Goedert and OT Jordan Mailata are candidates for in-season extensions in 201, per Berman.
- Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon said LB Eric Wilson will play in the MIKE and WILL roles. (Mike Kaye)
- Eagles OT Lane Johnson (ankle) said he is a “full go” for their offseason program and was recently medically cleared. (Mike Kaye)
Giants
The Giants have made running back a clear point of emphasis this offseason despite bringing back Saquon Barkley. New York handed out a decent contract to Devontae Booker, signed Corey Clement, drafted Gary Brightwell and claimed Ryquell Armstead. Another NFL scouting director says it goes beyond having insurance for Barkley coming off his ACL tear.
“Look at last year,” the executive told Fansided’s Matt Lombardo. “Tampa Bay and Kansas City both had multiple former first-round running backs on their roster. Good teams are starting to realize that the ‘PFF view’ of running backs not being important is wrong.”
