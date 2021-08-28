NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys’ LT Tyron Smith and RT La’el Collins both sat out of practice minor injuries. Cowboys’ HC Mike McCarthy said of Collins sitting out: “It doesn’t seem of a serious nature, but it’s something we’re watching. …Based on the information I have currently, it doesn’t seem to be a long-term concern.” (Michael Gehlken)

Cowboys’ LB Jaylon Smith talked to the media about how he feels heading into the season: “Physically, I feel great. Looking like myself, doing some amazing things sideline-to-sideline. I focused on a lot of mobility this off-season.” (Jon Machota)

Eagles

Doug Kyed mentions that while the Eagles have been connected to QB Deshaun Watson , their recent trade for QB Gardner Minshew could point to them being out of the running at this point.

, their recent trade for QB could point to them being out of the running at this point. Former Lions’ OC Jim Bob Cooter has been working with the HC Nick Sirianni and the Eagles’ coaching staff on two-minute drills. ( Jeff McLane

Giants

Pat Leonard of New York Daily News reports that WR Kenny Golladay will be ready to go for Week 1.

Giants’ HC Joe Judge also told Leonard he is impressed by RB Saquon Barkley in practice despite his status for the opener being unknown.

“I thought it was really encouraging,” Judge told Leonard. “That’s really what you’re looking for. I keep talking about reactionary quickness. You’ve got to catch a ball, locate a defender, make a move, have some suddenness and your body just has to be able to go and play explosively.”