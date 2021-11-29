NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

According to USA Today’s Jori Epstein, Cowboys DC Dan Quinn will fill in for HC Mike McCarthy on Thursday with McCarthy in the COVID-19 protocols.

Eagles

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts told reporters after the game the first-half turnovers put his team in a bad hole and he took the blame for the loss.

“Today, I put us in a bad situation,” Hurts said, via NJ.com. “I put us in a bad situation with those turnovers that I had in the first half.”

Hurts didn’t accept that the drops or late-game fumble had anything to do with the loss. He accepted the blame for everything that happened in the game.

“Not pointing fingers,” Hurts said. “It’s not on (WR) Jalen Reagor, it’s not on anybody else late in the game. Put it on me.”

The Eagles had a chance to win late in the game, but the first-half turnovers proved to be insurmountable.

“I know a game like this, everybody is going to take accountability for the things they didn’t do, and that’s the mentality that we have as a team — good, bad or indifferent — everybody is going to hold themselves accountable for the things they did and the things they didn’t do,” Hurts said. “I know, as the quarterback of this team, that’s who I am. I put this team in a bad situation in the first half. I put us in a very bad situation, and [we were] very close to digging ourselves out of it, but it wasn’t enough.”

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni told the media Hurts was “a little bit hobbled” with an ankle injury over the course of the game. (Tim McManus)

On Monday, Sirianni added Hurts has a sore ankle and he didn't say whether he will play this week. (Jeff McLane)

Sirianni added RBs Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders are trending upwards with their health. (Eliot Shorr-Parks)

Sirianni mentioned WR Jalen Reagor needs to be better: "He wasn't consistent enough in the game. Consistency is when you're making next steps in his development. He's shown he can make big plays … we just want to see that more consistently." (Josh Tolentino)

Reagor called his drops uncharacteristic: "They were drops … You've got to take the heat. Whatever is going to be said is going to be said regardless." (Tolentino)

Eagles OT Jack Driscoll will go on IR with an ankle sprain. (Shorr-Parks)

Giants

NJ.com’s Zack Rosenblatt reports Giants CB Darnay Holmes will miss a few weeks with a ribs injury. He ended up having to go to the hospital as a precaution after Sunday’s game.

will miss a few weeks with a ribs injury. He ended up having to go to the hospital as a precaution after Sunday’s game. Dolphins HC Brian Flores said he wasn’t going to stand in the way of Giants DC Patrick Graham moving on from Miami due to their relationship, which is why he didn’t block the Giants’ attempt to hire him away. (Dan Duggan)