NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys
- Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said that he has had “very positive conversations” with team owner Jerry Jones and that he is not concerned about losing his job. (Jon Machota)
- McCarthy is still committed to improving the team in 2022 and beyond: “We’re going to be better (in 2022). Trust the process. Trust the personnel department. The Improvement on defense between the 2020 and 2021 seasons was the biggest change I’ve even been a part of both player talent-wise and coaching.” (Michael Gehlken)
- Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott will be 100 percent and ready to go by the start of next season without surgery, per McCarthy. (Gehlken)
- Cowboys WR Michael Gallup has not yet had surgery to repair his torn ACL from the beginning of January. Doctors typically have to wait for the swelling to go down. The standard recovery is 9-12 months after surgery. (Gehlken)
- Cowboys DE Chauncey Golston and practice squad WR Brandon Smith are each scheduled for ankle surgery Thursday. (Gehlken)
Eagles
- Eagles GM Howie Roseman spoke to the media about veteran DE Brandon Graham‘s future after he missed most of the year with an Achilles injury: “We do see a role for him moving forward.” (Jeff McLane)
- Roseman also gave an update on if G Brandon Brooks is considering retirement: “I haven’t had any conversations behind his health.” (McLane)
- Roseman commented on DT Fletcher Cox‘s name coming up in trade discussions near the deadline: “It’s our job to listen to any offer. Fletcher knew what was going on. He was a big part of our success down the stretch. We expect him to be part of our plans moving forward.” (McLane)
- Roseman on former first-round WR Jalen Reagor: “Certainly as we head into year three, we expected more. We had a chance to sit down with him after the season and had an honest conversation about the things that he needs to develop.” (Berman)
- Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on the team’s commitment to starting QB Jalen Hurts in 2022: “Jalen Hurts knows where he stands with us. He’s our quarterback. There’s no secret there. He knows he’s our guy.” (Josh Tolentino)
- Sirianni called WR DeVonta Smith a number one wideout in the NFL and called Quez Watkins a No. 2: “There aren’t a lot of true No. 1 wide receivers, and I think we have one.” (Mike Kaye)
Giants
- SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano says sources have confirmed Bills OC Brian Daboll is high on assistant GM Joe Schoen‘s shortlist for head coach should he get the Giants’ GM job. Schoen is one of three finalists for the position.
- Vacchiano adds Schoen is high on Bills DC Leslie Frazier and former Dolphins HC Brian Flores.
- He also notes Daboll is in high demand and a source familiar with his thinking says he’d be unlikely to wait around to interview with the Giants if another team offered him a head coaching job first.
