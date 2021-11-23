NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Jason Garrett

Cowboys

The Cowboys are confident LT Tyron Smith will be available to play on Thursday after missing the past three games with an ankle injury. (Todd Archer)

Cowboys strength and conditioning coach Cedric Smith is also in the COVID-19 protocols. As a member of the coaching staff, Smith is vaccinated. (Archer)

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said G Connor McGovern remains the starter at left guard. (Calvin Watkins)

McCarthy said DE DeMarcus Lawrence will be activated soon, although that doesn't mean he will play Thanksgiving: "He'll be activated here shortly. He's champing at the bit." (Jon Machota)

There's optimism in the Cowboys' building that WR CeeDee Lamb could clear the concussion protocol in time to play on Thursday, according to McCartney: "There's different levels of the protocol so the fact that he was in the meetings today is definitely a big step in the right direction." (Archer)

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says WR Amari Cooper isn't vaccinated, and since he is asymptomatic, he wouldn't have been tested last weekend had he been vaccinated. (Michael Gehlken)

Jones added despite Cooper's overall strong character, him being unvaccinated hurt the team: "It is a 'we' thing when you walk into the locker room. You can't win individually. This is the classic case of how it can impact a team. And this popped us. This did pop us." (Clarence Hill Jr.)

Jones does view Cooper being out as a chance to rest his injured hamstring. (Gehlken)

Cowboys second-round CB Kelvin Joseph has returned to the team after being away for personal reasons. (Gehlken)

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said QB Jalen Hurts makes defenses change things up because they have to respect his ability to extend plays as well as the ability to create his own yards on the ground. Philadelphia just cracked a Saints defense that was historically good against the run in part because of the stress Hurts causes.

“I think Jalen is a special player that forces defenses to play different,” Sirianni said, via PFT. “You look at the tape and again I think I told you guys early in the week, you look at the stat sheet, you look at where they are, you look at their defense, but you also want to do what you do well. We know we have been running the ball well and it’s a little different when Jalen is in there. You try to look at some teams that they’ve played that are similar to that, but you want to make them stop what you do well first and that’s definitely what our goal was going out there.”