NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Saquon Barkley

Cowboys

  • Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on if the Cowboys had moved on from WR Odell Beckham: “Not at all. Put a big exclamation on that. That’s all I got on that.” (Clarence Hill)
  • Todd Archer reports that DT Johnathan Hankins suffered a pectoral strain and will undergo tests to determine the severity of the injury.

Eagles

  • Mike Garafolo reports that Eagles S Reed Blankenship’s knee was revealed to have a low-grade sprain, meaning he is unlikely to be placed on injured reserve.
  • Ian Rapoport reports that RT Lane Johnson did not suffer a major abdominal injury and is considered day-to-day.
  • Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on P Arryn Siposs‘ lower leg injury: “Going to be a little longer than we expected. … Going to have to bring somebody in.” (Jeff McLane)

Giants

  • Giants RB Saquon Barkley said he suffered a stinger in Wednesday’s practice, yet the score was the reason for his limited snap count. (Ryan Dunleavy)
  • Barkley on sitting out against the Eagles: “Obviously I would have loved to have played a lot more. The reason why I didn’t play as much was not because of my neck. The Eagles played great. We got our ass whooped and we just got to do better as a team. It starts with the leaders and it starts with myself.” (Pat Leonard)
  • Barkley said he will play against the Commanders on Sunday: “I look forward to the next opportunity and I’m probably pretty sure I’ll have more of a bigger role for next game.” (Leonard)
  • Giants HC Brian Daboll on Barkley: “Hopefully he’s a little better this week than he was last week so I’m hopeful.” (Charlotte Carroll)
  • Daboll also noted that Giants WR Richie James is in concussion protocol. (Jordan Raanan)

