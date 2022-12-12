NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Saquon Barkley

Cowboys
- Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on if the Cowboys had moved on from WR Odell Beckham: “Not at all. Put a big exclamation on that. That’s all I got on that.” (Clarence Hill)
- Todd Archer reports that DT Johnathan Hankins suffered a pectoral strain and will undergo tests to determine the severity of the injury.
Eagles
- Mike Garafolo reports that Eagles S Reed Blankenship’s knee was revealed to have a low-grade sprain, meaning he is unlikely to be placed on injured reserve.
- Ian Rapoport reports that RT Lane Johnson did not suffer a major abdominal injury and is considered day-to-day.
- Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on P Arryn Siposs‘ lower leg injury: “Going to be a little longer than we expected. … Going to have to bring somebody in.” (Jeff McLane)
Giants
- Giants RB Saquon Barkley said he suffered a stinger in Wednesday’s practice, yet the score was the reason for his limited snap count. (Ryan Dunleavy)
- Barkley on sitting out against the Eagles: “Obviously I would have loved to have played a lot more. The reason why I didn’t play as much was not because of my neck. The Eagles played great. We got our ass whooped and we just got to do better as a team. It starts with the leaders and it starts with myself.” (Pat Leonard)
- Barkley said he will play against the Commanders on Sunday: “I look forward to the next opportunity and I’m probably pretty sure I’ll have more of a bigger role for next game.” (Leonard)
- Giants HC Brian Daboll on Barkley: “Hopefully he’s a little better this week than he was last week so I’m hopeful.” (Charlotte Carroll)
- Daboll also noted that Giants WR Richie James is in concussion protocol. (Jordan Raanan)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!