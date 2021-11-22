NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Saquon Barkley, Washington

Giants

At one point it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Giants RB Saquon Barkley would become the highest-paid back in football. But injuries have derailed Barkley’s career to this point, and now it’s less certain. Three out of four NFL executives ESPN’s Jordan Raanan spoke to were against giving Barkley an extension, instead preferring to let him play out the next two seasons on the fifth-year option and franchise tag before letting him walk.

“I don’t even know that I would want him. What’s the point?” one executive said. “I don’t hold it against him [personally]. But he hasn’t been available. That is why you don’t invest in the position.”

It’s unclear if this is how the Giants feel. General manager Dave Gettleman has steadfastly stood by his controversial decision to take Barkley No. 2 overall, and even if he is gone in 2022, HC Joe Judge sounded a supportive note on Barkley, saying his latest ankle injury doesn’t indicate to him a concerning injury history.

“I don’t know that he is [losing money]. I think this injury is getting blown completely out of proportion. This isn’t like his knee is flaring up and he can’t get over it. He’s past that injury. He stepped on a guy’s foot. It’s a YMCA injury,” Judge said. “This isn’t like, here’s a knee, now a hamstring. This injury here is a freak injury. This to me is completely independent of all the other stuff. I don’t think this puts him in that neighborhood of the worrisome part of that.”