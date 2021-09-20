NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy was excited following the game, saying their win over the Chargers is something the team can build off of moving forward; “This team just has incredible work ethic and fight. We needed it. We needed the confidence that comes with this win. Excellent win for us. This is definitely one we can build off of.” (Jon Machota)

He added on Monday that Cooper has bruised ribs from the hit. Cowboys DT Carlos Watkins has a knee sprain and DE Dorance Armstrong has an ankle sprain. (Calvin Watkins)

Cowboys first-round LB Micah Parsons shifted to defensive end with DE Demarcus Lawrence sidelined, and felt really good about his performance; "It was natural. Lot of people had a long day out there." (Ed Werder)

Eagles

The Eagles lost more than the game on Sunday as long-time DE Brandon Graham went down with a torn Achilles. The injury will knock Graham out for the rest of 2021 and it’s a tough blow at this point in his career for the 33-year-old pass rusher who is a key player for the franchise.

“It’s terrible,” Eagles RT Lane Johnson said via the Athletic’s Bo Wulf. “He’s probably one of the greatest humans that I’ve had the pleasure of playing with and competing with for eight, going on nine years. He’s really the heartbeat of this team by the way that he conducts himself, the way that he leads and the way that he plays. I’m not sure what the extent of the injury is, but I’m heartbroken for him.”

Giants

Giants HC Joe Judge said OL Matt Peart will practice at guard. He had previously been the starter at right tackle until losing the job to OT Nate Solder. (Dan Duggan)

Washington

Washington QB Taylor Heinicke was not shy when asked after his team’s 30-29 win against the Giants on Thursday if he should be the starter for the rest of the season. However, he clarified later that he meant no disrespect toward veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, who is expected to be healthy enough to return at some point later this season.

“That’s nothing against Fitz. Obviously Fitz has been in this league a long time for good reason. He’s a great player, a great quarterback. Unfortunately, he went down with a weird injury,” Heinicke said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “But I feel like every quarterback in this league, if you’re on the roster, even if you’re on a practice squad, you gotta believe you’re starter-capable.”