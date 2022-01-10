NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Cowboys OL Connor McGovern will make $2.4 million in 2022 after playing more than 35 percent of the snaps for two straight seasons.

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni hopes RB Miles Sanders will play this week. (Eliot Shorr-Parks)

Giants

Giants HC Joe Judge said he’s not worried about the hypotheticals when asked about the possibility of him being fired on Monday, or later when the team hires a new general manager.

“I’m not going to worry about those hypotheticals right now,” Judge said, via NJ.com. “I appreciate it. I understand that it’s going to be the question of the day. Just understand, it follows my baseline answer of a hypothetical.”

Judge expects to get a third season as the coach for the Giants.

“I’m not in the mode of defending anything,” Judge said. “I’m more in the mode of what’s the truth, what’s the reality and where are we at? To get where we want to go, what do we have to improve on immediately? That’s the mode I’m in… Ultimately, it wasn’t good enough. My focus right now is already on next season, immediately, and changing everything we have to, making every necessary adjustment so when we come out here next year, we play the type of football and have the results we want to have as an organization.”

Giants OL coach Rob Sale told his unit he will be taking a job with the Florida Gators. (Lawrence Tynes)

Washington

Washington OL Brandon Scherff wants to finish his career with the team: “I’d love to be here and I hope I can end my career here. I said that the last couple of times, and that’s always the goal for me, is to kind of finish where you started. I think we got something good building here, and yesterday was just a good stepping stone of where we can go.” (Nicki Jhabvala)

