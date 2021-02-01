NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys
- The Athletic’s Jon Machota thinks the Cowboys will find CB C.J. Goodwin, C Joe Looney and LS L.P. Ladouceur as pending free agents worth keeping around.
- Machota expects Dallas to let guys like QB Andy Dalton, OL Cameron Erving and TE Blake Bell move on.
- Former Cowboys TE Jason Witten is taking the head coach job at Liberty Christian High School in Argyle, Texas, turning down other college and professional coaching offers. (Todd Archer)
Eagles
New Eagles HC Nick Sirianni is inheriting a team that, the last time it played, featured second-round QB Jalen Hurts starting ahead of one-time presumed franchise QB Carson Wentz. Philadelphia presumably brought in Sirianni to help fix Wentz who the team has made a sizable investment in, but Sirianni didn’t commit to Wentz in his introductory press conference. Instead, he said the new staff is evaluating players, no decisions will be made until they can get back on the field and when they do, Wentz and Hurts will be competing.
“A core value is competition,” Sirianni said via 94 WIP’s Eliot Shorr-Parks. “That’s competition everywhere. Everybody is going to compete. I am going to compete with [offensive coordinator] Shane [Steichen] on things. We’re going to compete in the building with coaches. Competition is the core value that we’re going to use for every single position that we have here with the Philadelphia Eagles.”
- The Eagles are retaining WR coach Aaron Morehead in 2021 on the new coaching staff. (Geoff Mosher)
- The Eagles are adding University of Houston CB coach Jay Valai to the defensive coaching staff. (Mark Berman)
Giants
- The Athletic’s Dan Duggan says with all of the quarterback movement already this offseason, it puts it into sharper focus how important the 2021 season is for the Giants and QB Daniel Jones, as the team will need to make a decision on his fifth-year option, which will be fully guaranteed, next offseason.
- Texans OL coach Mike Devlin will interview for the Giants’ vacancy at the position. Assistant OL coach Ben Wilkerson is not believed to be a candidate to take over the main role, per Duggan.
Washington
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes Washington’s offer for veteran QB Matthew Stafford included their first-round pick, No 19 overall, and a third-round pick.
- Breer says Washington was among the favorites to land Stafford in a trade from the Lions by mid-day on Saturday, along with the Panthers, until the Rams upped their offer.
- Washington HC Ron Rivera told Breer it was a real challenge to coach this season while he was undergoing treatment for cancer: “You, quite honestly at times, have to be selfish. You really do. You have to put your phone away. You have to close your door. You have to take a nap. Rest is really important. That’s really when the body truly starts to heal itself.”