NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

Eagles

New Eagles HC Nick Sirianni is inheriting a team that, the last time it played, featured second-round QB Jalen Hurts starting ahead of one-time presumed franchise QB Carson Wentz. Philadelphia presumably brought in Sirianni to help fix Wentz who the team has made a sizable investment in, but Sirianni didn’t commit to Wentz in his introductory press conference. Instead, he said the new staff is evaluating players, no decisions will be made until they can get back on the field and when they do, Wentz and Hurts will be competing.

“A core value is competition,” Sirianni said via 94 WIP’s Eliot Shorr-Parks. “That’s competition everywhere. Everybody is going to compete. I am going to compete with [offensive coordinator] Shane [Steichen] on things. We’re going to compete in the building with coaches. Competition is the core value that we’re going to use for every single position that we have here with the Philadelphia Eagles.”

The Eagles are retaining WR coach Aaron Morehead in 2021 on the new coaching staff. (Geoff Mosher)

in 2021 on the new coaching staff. (Geoff Mosher) The Eagles are adding University of Houston CB coach Jay Valai to the defensive coaching staff. (Mark Berman)

Giants

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan says with all of the quarterback movement already this offseason, it puts it into sharper focus how important the 2021 season is for the Giants and QB Daniel Jones , as the team will need to make a decision on his fifth-year option, which will be fully guaranteed, next offseason.

, as the team will need to make a decision on his fifth-year option, which will be fully guaranteed, next offseason. Texans OL coach Mike Devlin will interview for the Giants’ vacancy at the position. Assistant OL coach Ben Wilkerson is not believed to be a candidate to take over the main role, per Duggan.

Washington