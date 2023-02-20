NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Panthers

Cowboys
- Jon Machota of The Athletic lists 30 prospects that the Cowboys could be interested in during the first two rounds of the NFL Draft, including Texas RB Bijan Robinson.
- Machota also mentions tight ends Mike Mayer of Notre Dame, Luke Musgrave of Oregon State, Darnell Washington of Georgia, Dalton Kincaid of Utah, and Tucker Kraft of South Dakota State.
- As for wide receivers, Machota lists Jordan Addison of USC, Jaxon Smith-Njigba of Ohio State, Quentin Johnston of TCU, and Jaylen Hyatt of Tennesee.
- Rounding out potential draft picks on the offensive line, Machota lists Florida G O’Cyrus Torrence, N.D. State G Cody Mauch, TCU G Steve Avila, and Wisconsin G Joe Tippman.
- Shifting to the defensive side of the ball, Machota mentions defensive tackles Bryan Bresee, Mazi Smith, Calijah Kancey, Gervon Dexter, Keeanu Benton, Siaki Ika, and Tuli Tuipulotu.
- At defensive end, Machota lists BJ Ojulari of LSU, Keion White of Georgia Tech, Will McDonald of Iowa State, Derick Hall of Auburn, and Isaiah Foskey of Notre Dame.
- Finishing off his list with cornerback prospects, Machota names Maryland’s Deonte Banks, Georgia’s Kelee Ringo, Mississippi State’s Emmanuel Forbes, and South Carolina’s Cam Smith.
- According to the Dallas Morning News, former Cowboys S Darian Thompson will serve as the team’s new assistant linebackers and quality control coach.
Eagles
Former Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon, who is now moving on as the head coach of the Cardinals, took full responsibility for Philadelphia’s defensive shortcomings in the Super Bowl.
“Our players were prepped,” Gannon told Peter King. “I did not do a good enough job myself to put them in a position to make the play. I didn’t do a good enough job to get out of the call what I wanted out of the call. I didn’t give them the tools that they needed to win the down. On the second one, I thought [Mahomes] was gonna play that as a dropback and that [coverage] was a zero [blitz]. Jesus Christ wouldn’t have covered that in a zero.”
As for the chances he remained with the Eagles, Gannon told King that they had offered him a head coach salary to stay as the defensive coordinator.
“I loved Philly. I love Mr. Lurie [owner Jeffrey Lurie]. I love Howie Roseman. I love Nick Sirianni. They came back and they were like, here’s a new offer,” Gannon revealed. “It’s gonna pay you more than being a head coach. That’s cool and I loved it there but I wanted to be a head coach and I was excited about this because of Mr. Bidwill—Michael, as he would say—[GM] Monti Ossenfort, and Kyler.”
Panthers
Panthers LS J.J. Jansen is signing another one-year deal with the team and said that returning was his top priority this offseason.
The franchise’s all-time leader in snaps also mentioned that he is looking forward to continuing his career working with ST coordinator Chris Tabor, P Johnny Hekker, K Zane Gonzalez, and K Eddy Pineiro.
“No doubt about it,” Jansen said, via Panthers.com. “We, my wife and I love Charlotte, and we love the Panthers organization. We’re rooted here, and going into my 15th year is something I don’t take for granted.”
“To do this another year, we’re just really grateful to be back,” Jansen continued. “I’m loving the coaching I’m getting from Chris Tabor, love playing with Johnny Hekker, and to be able to work with kickers like Zane Gonzalez and Eddy Piñeiro the last two years has been great. To get the chance to play for Frank, who everyone I know in the league says nothing but great things about, is a great thing. And hopefully, he and I get to work together for many years.”
“I said last year that Year 15 was the most fun I’ve had in football,” Jansen added. “To get a chance to do it again here with these people is something I’m excited about.”
