NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Panthers

Eagles

Former Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon, who is now moving on as the head coach of the Cardinals, took full responsibility for Philadelphia’s defensive shortcomings in the Super Bowl.

“Our players were prepped,” Gannon told Peter King. “I did not do a good enough job myself to put them in a position to make the play. I didn’t do a good enough job to get out of the call what I wanted out of the call. I didn’t give them the tools that they needed to win the down. On the second one, I thought [Mahomes] was gonna play that as a dropback and that [coverage] was a zero [blitz]. Jesus Christ wouldn’t have covered that in a zero.”

As for the chances he remained with the Eagles, Gannon told King that they had offered him a head coach salary to stay as the defensive coordinator.

“I loved Philly. I love Mr. Lurie [owner Jeffrey Lurie]. I love Howie Roseman. I love Nick Sirianni. They came back and they were like, here’s a new offer,” Gannon revealed. “It’s gonna pay you more than being a head coach. That’s cool and I loved it there but I wanted to be a head coach and I was excited about this because of Mr. Bidwill—Michael, as he would say—[GM] Monti Ossenfort, and Kyler.”

Panthers

Panthers LS J.J. Jansen is signing another one-year deal with the team and said that returning was his top priority this offseason.

The franchise’s all-time leader in snaps also mentioned that he is looking forward to continuing his career working with ST coordinator Chris Tabor, P Johnny Hekker, K Zane Gonzalez, and K Eddy Pineiro.

“No doubt about it,” Jansen said, via Panthers.com. “We, my wife and I love Charlotte, and we love the Panthers organization. We’re rooted here, and going into my 15th year is something I don’t take for granted.”

“To do this another year, we’re just really grateful to be back,” Jansen continued. “I’m loving the coaching I’m getting from Chris Tabor, love playing with Johnny Hekker, and to be able to work with kickers like Zane Gonzalez and Eddy Piñeiro the last two years has been great. To get the chance to play for Frank, who everyone I know in the league says nothing but great things about, is a great thing. And hopefully, he and I get to work together for many years.”

“I said last year that Year 15 was the most fun I’ve had in football,” Jansen added. “To get a chance to do it again here with these people is something I’m excited about.”