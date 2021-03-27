NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Washington

Cowboys
- Josina Anderson recently spoke with new Cowboys’ S Keanu Neal, who says he’s playing weakside linebacker with Cowboys and will have the flexibility to move to safety: “Being able to do both I think is a benefit and it will be able to help in the long run.”
- Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports the Cowboys are one of a handful of teams in the running for C Brett Jones but “nothing is considered imminent.” The Vikings are also interested in bringing back Jones.
- Cowboys LS Jake McQuaide‘s one-year, $1.212 million deal includes a $137,500 signing bonus and a base salary of $1.075 million. (Aaron Wilson)
- Cowboys’ new DE Tarell Basham‘s two-year, $5.5 million deal includes a $2.5 million signing bonus, his $1.2 million salary for 2021 is guaranteed to go along with non-guaranteed $1.75 million in 2022. He can earn up to $500,000 as a playing time, sacks, and playoffs incentive, and another $250,000 annual base-salary workout de-escalator. (Aaron Wilson)
- Auburn WR Anthony Schwartz said he’s had a recent pre-draft meeting with Cowboys. (Justin Melo
Eagles
- According to Ian Rapoport, the Eagles’ front office viewed BYU QB Zach Wilson as a “strong prospect” but that he would not be available at No. 6 overall. In the end, Philadelphia felt moving back to No. 12 overall with the Dolphins to acquire a 2022 first-round pick was a better option.
- Eagles DT Hassan Ridgeway‘s one-year, $1.09 million deal includes an $80,000 signing bonus, a $990,000 base salary, and can earn $37,500 as a sacks incentive and another $20,000 workout bonus (Aaron Wilson)
- Eagles’ QB Joe Flacco‘s five-year deal will see four void automatically if he is on the roster prior to the first day of 2022. It includes a guaranteed base value of $3.5 million and a maximum value of $7.5 million. It includes a $2.425 million signing bonus, $1.075 million guaranteed, and $4 million in incentives for playtime and playoffs. (Aaron Wilson)
- Eagles’ S Anthony Harris‘ five-year deal will see four void automatically if he is on the roster for the last day of the 2022 league year. It has a base value of $4 million and a max of $5 million. It also includes $4 million guaranteed, a $3.01 signing bonus, a guaranteed salary of $990,000, and $1 million in interceptions incentives for 2021. (Wilson)
Washington
- Washington’s new WR Curtis Samuel‘s three-year, $34 million deal includes two additional years in 2024-2025 that void automatically. He receives a $12 million signing bonus, his $1 million base salary for 2021 is guaranteed, to go along with non-guaranteed years of $8.5 million in 2022 and $10.1 million in 2023. He’s owed a $1.5 million guaranteed for injury on the fifth day of the 2022 league year. (Aaron Wilson)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!