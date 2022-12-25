NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Packers

Cowboys
The Cowboys wanted another receiver who would help them down the stretch in the regular season, which is why their pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. fizzled out. They signed veteran T.Y. Hilton instead and got exactly what they were looking for when Hilton caught a pivotal long bomb in Week 16’s big win against the Eagles.
“The ball just took off and I’m like, ‘Well, here we go,'” Hilton said via NFL Media’s Bobby Kownack. “That’s what I do, man, I just make plays. That’s what I’m here for. Continue to make plays.”
“Just cause my age says 33, it doesn’t mean I can’t still run,” Hilton added. “And I put it on tape today. So, I look forward to the next couple weeks, and me, I’m just gonna continue to get better, continue to learn, stay in my playbook and continue to help this team.”
Giants
A 61-yard game-winning field goal by the Vikings prevented the Giants from clinching a playoff berth this week but they have another chance in Week 17 against the Colts.
“We control our own destiny,” Giants RB Saquon Barkley said via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “Win and you’re in. At home. That’s beautiful.”
Packers
- Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said following the win over the Dolphins and the team’s playoff chances: “Considering where we were two weeks ago, a lot has happened in our favor. “We played meaningful games in December and we won all three of those. Now we’re playing meaningful games in January and got to win those.” (Rob Demovsky)
- Packers HC Matt LaFleur on the second-half interceptions: “If you can read the quarterback the right way, that also gives you some opportunities defensively, and our guys did a great job of that. … I thought Joe (Barry) did a really good job in the second half.” (Demovsky)
- The Packers ruled out WR Christian Watson due to a hip injury, as well as CB Keisean Nixon.
