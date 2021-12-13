NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys first-round LB Micah Parsons has had a sensational rookie season, so much so that he’s not only practically sewed up defensive rookie of the year honors, he’s put himself in the conversation for the NFL’s honors for the best defender, period. Safe to say Parsons would have gone a lot higher than No. 12 overall had teams known this was coming. Hazing allegations from earlier in his college career pushed him down the board, as did teams prioritizing cornerbacks and receivers over an off-ball linebacker.

“There were a lot of things coming around about my character,” Parsons said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “And before all that stuff, and before I decided to opt out [of the 2020 college season], I was considered a top-five pick. A lot of things came out about my character. And I told them — I did things when I was 16, 17. I did things when I was a freshman in college. I was having fun, but I didn’t think that would define who I am today.

“And I think people took that into consideration and their needs [into consideration]. But I don’t really stress about it. Everything always comes — you can’t stop what God has planned for you. And I’m just really taking advantage of all my opportunities I have now. I’m just grateful Dallas took me at 12. And I just try to show them every day how appreciative I am.”

Giants

Giants HC Joe Judge said he feels the team is headed in the right direction, despite its lack of success on the field: “I’ve been fortunate enough to know what it’s supposed to look like, and I can see the direction it’s going and I can see the foundation being poured and solidified, and we’re going to get it in the right direction.” (Ralph Vacchiano)

said he feels the team is headed in the right direction, despite its lack of success on the field: “I’ve been fortunate enough to know what it’s supposed to look like, and I can see the direction it’s going and I can see the foundation being poured and solidified, and we’re going to get it in the right direction.” (Ralph Vacchiano) Giants QB Daniel Jones flew back to NY/NJ to get an MRI and see a specialist for an issue related to spinal conditions. (Vacchiano)

flew back to NY/NJ to get an MRI and see a specialist for an issue related to spinal conditions. (Vacchiano) Judge said Monday he is not going to talk about his or any other coach’s job status. (Ryan Dunleavy)

Washington

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Washington Football Team expects QB Taylor Heinicke to play this week.

to play this week. Heinicke said following the game his knee feels fine and does not expect it to be an issue moving forward: “The knee is fine; it was a little scary at first, but it was really my throwing elbow that got me in the first half on a throw. I didn’t feel right ever since. I think the knee should be fine; I should be ready this week.” (Nicki Jhabvala)

Washington HC Ron Rivera said WR Curtis Samuel was limited due to “play-calling and personnel,” but he needs to be a bigger factor. (Ben Standig)

said WR was limited due to “play-calling and personnel,” but he needs to be a bigger factor. (Ben Standig) Rivera added Heinicke has to learn “not to force it” but overall he’s played well. (JP Finlay)