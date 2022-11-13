NFC Notes: Cowboys, Tony Pollard, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Regarding Cowboys RBs coach Skip Peete saying he feels RB Tony Pollard has a snap count of 30 plays before he loses some effectiveness, the running back responded that he’s ready for more action and is confident he has more than 30 plays in him.

“Whatever they ask me to do, whatever they need me to do, I got it,” said Pollard, via Michael Gehlken. “I definitely can do more” than 30 snaps. I’m pretty sure he didn’t mean exactly a 30-play cutoff.”

As for Pollard’s 49-yard touchdown run against the Bears in Week 8 being his last play of the game, he believes that was to allow younger players to get playing time.

“That was more of a joking,” Pollard said. “Not really, ‘I don’t got anything left.’ More, pretty much ready to let the young guys go in there and get some work. That was pretty much what that was.”

ESPN’s Ed Werder reports the Cowboys planned to be conservative with RB Ezekiel Elliott‘s status for Week 10 and prioritize long-term considerations with his knee injury even though he’s never missed consecutive games.

Eagles

Nick Sirianni on the hamstring injury suffered by CB Avonte Maddox: “It’s not looking like he’s gonna go.” Eagles HCon the hamstring injury suffered by CB: “It’s not looking like he’s gonna go.” Jeff McLane)

Giants

Giants CB Adoree Jackson and HC Brian Daboll both spoke about the possibility of Jackson taking over punt-returning duties this season.

“When I fell in love with punt returns was when Reggie Bush was doing it in 2004, 2005-ish,” Jackson said, via Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post. “When I’m back there, I’m trying to judge it right. The first thing they always teach you is to look the ball in — catch it and secure it — and go fromAd there. To be back catching punts, makes me feel like I’m back in the old days.”

“I don’t think it will be me,” Jackson added. “I just like doing it to get warmed up. I just like messing around with it … for the nostalgic feeling.”

“We’ll see how that goes with who we put back there, but that wouldn’t [stop us],” Daboll said. “He’s been a good returner in the past, and if we think that’s the best thing for our team, we would use him. You put your best guys that you think are going to give you the best chance back there.”

Giants S Dane Belton says he’s good and the x-ray he underwent was just a precaution. (Charlotte Carroll)

says he’s good and the x-ray he underwent was just a precaution. (Charlotte Carroll) Giants WR Kenny Golladay spoke about being benched: “It really doesn’t matter. I’m going to keep that comment to myself. I don’t know. I’ll continue to work.” (Dan Duggan)

spoke about being benched: “It really doesn’t matter. I’m going to keep that comment to myself. I don’t know. I’ll continue to work.” (Dan Duggan) Giants RB Saquon Barkley says a win is a win: “An ugly win, I don’t know what that means. A win is a win.” (Dan Salomone)