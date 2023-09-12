NFC Notes: D.J. Moore, Christian Watson, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus was questioned about the lack of targets to WR D.J. Moore in what was expected to be a standout performance for Chicago’s new No.1 wide receiver in Week 1.

“I think some of it was what Green Bay did,” Eberflus said, via Courtney Cronin. “They took him away with rolling up coverage to him some, doing some different things defensively. But again, we have our opportunities, we just didn’t seize those opportunities. We’re going to obviously target him and put him in position…he is one of our best players on the roster. I think it’s always both of those. It’s really always everything. It’s the whole offense. It’s really about us functioning, staying ahead of the sticks, taking shots down the field, being efficient in the passing game and that’s really what it is.”

Packers

Packers WR Christian Watson believes “there’s a much better chance” he plays against the Falcons on Sunday. Watson said an IR stint has never been a possibility to the best of his knowledge. (Matt Schneidman)

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell on C Garrett Bradbury: “We felt positive about him and he’s done everything and had no issues whatsoever during a pretty physical training camp for us to feel really good about it. It’s just how this game goes sometimes.” (Andrew Krammer)