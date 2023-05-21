NFC Notes: D.J. Moore, Lions, Packers, A.J. Dillon

Bears

Bears QB Justin Fields is understandably excited about the offseason addition of WR D.J. Moore and had positive things to say about their budding working relationship.

“I’ve known DJ for a little bit now,” Fields said via Larry Mayer of the team website. “I can tell he loves the game, he’s a hard-worker and, of course, he’s talented. He’s proven that over the past few years playing with the Panthers. So, it’s great to have him; another weapon to add to our offense. He’s going to bring a lot of energy, a lot of leadership to the room. Everybody’s excited to have him, so it’s going to be fun.”

Fields is aware of how getting a true No. 1 receiver has been a big boon to other young quarterbacks and how vital the relationship between him and Moore will be to the team’s success.

“I think it’s important, being the quarterback, for me to build that camaraderie with everyone,” Fields said. “His first night here, I went out to eat with him and his family. That was cool to get to know him a little bit. We didn’t know each other that well at that point, but the more time we’ve spent with each other the more comfortable we’ve gotten around each other. He’s a great person and, of course, a great football player.” Fields added he’s continuing to work on improving as a passer, particularly with the short game to try and build more consistency.

“Just being more consistent with my quick game stuff,” he said. “I feel like down the field I’m pretty accurate. Just being more consistent with getting the ball out faster, being more accurate, giving my wide receivers, my running backs, tight ends a better chance to catch the ball and run for extra yards. I’m focusing pretty hard on that this offseason.”

Lions

Lions assistant HC/RB coach Scottie Montgomery was selected to participate in this week’s Coach Accelerator program at the May NFL owners meetings. The program is intended to increase exposure between owners and executives and diverse coaching talent with the goal of increasing the number of minority head coaching hires.

Packers

Packers RBs coach Ben Sirmans feels RB A.J. Dillon needs to get off to a faster start in 2023 and play more aggressively.

“I think that’s something that we talked about, and you bring up just a good point,” Sirmans said, via NFL.com. “And there’s been games when he’s started off the season pretty strong, but there was a point, we talked about it, where it was last year, I thought he could’ve been playing at a more aggressive level. And then we talked about it, watched the tape, he saw what I was referring to and then he applied what we talked about to moving on. And understanding that, it’s gotta be right from the start. Hey, we know the things that we like that you did last year and when you played this way you are very effective, but when you play this way, you weren’t. So, we need to start off this way. So, there will be more of an emphasis on how we need to start.”

Sirmans thinks Dillon did not live up to expectations last season but is confident the running back will respond will next season.

“This wasn’t the type of year and expectations that, not only he had for himself but from what I had for him and what others in this building had for him,” Sirmans said. “I think that he’s the type of person, at least from what he’s shown me, that he’s going to respond to that challenge and come out and have a much more productive year. And you saw a lot of great things in spurts, but that was just the problem, it was just in spurts. It wasn’t consistent, and that’s what our goal is.”