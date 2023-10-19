NFC Notes: D.K. Metcalf, Jake Moody, Kyren Williams, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

The Athletic’s Matt Barrows notes the 49ers will have a long leash with third-round K Jake Moody despite his pivotal miss in their first loss of the season, as he’s made 10 of his other 11 kicks so far this season and they invested a ton in him.

The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue notes the Rams are still discussing whether RB Kyren Williams will need to go on injured reserve as his ankle injury continues to look worse than they initially thought. Williams was at practice on Wednesday with his ankle in what looked like a cast and using a scooter.

got work when Williams and No. 2 RB went down but it was his first action of the season and Rodrigue points out he’s not guaranteed to start going forward. Los Angeles re-signed RB Darrell Henderson to the practice squad and signed RB Myles Gaskin off the Vikings practice squad. Henderson was with the team last year and still knows some of the system even though the Rams have changed their running game. Rams assistant HC Jimmy Lake was Gaskin’s head coach at Washington and he’s also had the benefit of working in a somewhat similar scheme. Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell and a number of his staff were with the Rams before going to Minnesota.

Evans has been working on the scout team prior to recently so this week of practice will be key for him to show he has command of the offense. Rams RT Rob Havenstein was optimistic the rookie is ready: "Zach has been working his butt off out there, giving the defense a great look on the scout team. He's been recognized by Sean [McVay] in a couple meetings of just the way the guy has been running. He even said it before (Sunday), 'When your opportunity comes, you're going to be ready to go just by the way you've been working.'"

Rams CB Derion Kendrick will not practice on Wednesday as he continues to deal with a legal situation. The league is also involved. (Rodrigue)

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll appreciates the intensity WR D.K. Metcalf plays with but said that he needs to play with more control in order to keep himself from getting penalties.

“We’re well aware of that,” Carroll said, via PFT. “The word unnecessary in terms of a penalty, unnecessary roughness, sometimes it looks like that. We’re still adjusting to — to make sure that when the opportunity arises, he might have to take a little something off of it. He has been seen and they’ve definitely called some stuff on him. When you have an opportunity to hit a guy high and you have to go low and you have to get your shoulder in there and get your head out, you have to make those decisions that work in your favor to stay out of trouble with the officials, and he has to do the same thing. He’s playing really hard, he’s giving great effort, he’s playing tough, he cares, he’s working, he just has to make sure that he keeps it in. He can’t quite go to the level that’s going to draw that kind of attraction because it’s hurting us, and he knows it.”

However, Metcalf vowed to not change the way he plays or how he approaches the game.

“It’s just a board to me, I’m not going to change the way I play,” Metcalf said, via PFT. “If you look at the penalties, there’s a taunting, unnecessary roughness, facemask, holding, and I think it was one more in there. I’m doing pretty good if I look at it and judge myself knowing how I play and just try to be consistent and have clean hands or whatever the case may be, but I’m not going to change who I am as a player or a person.”