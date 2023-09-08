NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Commanders, Cowboys

Dak Prescott

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott reiterated his confidence in the team’s plan offensively and is excited to kick off the 2023 season.

“Our plan’s in right now; just went out there and practiced it. Obviously, we’ll cross our T’s and dot our I’s and iron out the rest of it over these next couple of days, but my comfort level is at an all-time high,” Prescott said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said Prescott’s approach to the game combined with the new philosophies the team is implementing has his confidence high in what could be a great season offensively.

“Definitely ready to start the season, no doubt,” McCarthy said. “I think as a human being, he is extremely focused on each day to day. I think his discipline and approach to life, let alone professional football, is top notch. So I know this, he has definitely taken advantage of every opportunity to learn, obviously evaluate, and then the implementation of the things that are new, I’m really, really impressed with his offseason work preparing for this opportunity. Yeah, definitely I would say he’s ready to go.”

Prescott added that he’s more focused on taking a day by day approach instead of focusing on the Super Bowl at the end of the season.

“I know where we want to go,” Prescott said. “I keep that in the forefront of my mind, whether it’s the playlist that I play on my phone to name something to remind me. I’ve got a lot of just little different reminders that reminds me of Vegas, reminds me of where I want to be at the end of this year. But at the same sense, it’s about being present and capturing each day. I know there’s no way I can get there unless I give each day my all, and that’s more of the focus than [the Super Bowl] is. But at times, when it is tough, when you are sacrificing, when the days are long, you want [those] reminders, so I have those things placed here and there.”

Commanders

When asked about how much time Commanders HC Ron Rivera will have to deliver success, new owner Josh Harris responded he’s been pleased with Rivera thus far.

“I’ve really enjoyed getting to know Coach Rivera. He’s a good man; he’s done a great job in terms of where the team is relative to where it was when he got here and relative to a lot of the distractions going on. He has a very capable front office. We’re getting up to speed; we want to hear how you want to learn, how you make decisions. It’s going really well,” said Harris, via John Keim of ESPN. “Ultimately we have to deliver wins on the field. You don’t need to say anything. It’s just out there. So far so good.”

Commanders DE Chase Young said he’s ready to play and is just waiting to get cleared by the team’s doctors. (JP Finlay)

Cowboys

Michael Gehlken reports Cowboys LT Tyron Smith rolled his ankle in practice on Thursday and it’s considered a minor injury.

rolled his ankle in practice on Thursday and it’s considered a minor injury. Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb isn’t worried about impending contract negotiations and has his sights on getting Dallas to the Super Bowl: “I’m out of (thinking about contract talks). I got a Super Bowl to win. I got touchdowns to catch. That’s it,” per Jon Machota.