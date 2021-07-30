NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott experienced some soreness in his throwing shoulder but pointed out that it was only a minor setback.

“I felt some soreness when making certain throws today, and I really just decided not to push things too far,” Prescott said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “Better to be cautious and smart about it. I don’t see this as any kind of serious setback. We’ll treat it on a daily basis, and I’ll be fine. Just a little shoulder soreness and tightness. I felt it a little bit yesterday. I came out today and was going to work through it. I just felt I should be smart. I’ve got a long time to go. Get a day of rest or so and just get back at it. I obviously didn’t want to push through something that could potentially make it worse. Everything is fine.”

The Cowboys also signed S Malik Hooker, who had his 2020 season ended by a torn ACL. Hooker spoke to the media for the first time in Dallas since joining the team.

“I feel good right now,” said Hooker. “I came in Friday and they got the five-day protocol thing as far as the COVID situation and stuff like that. Physically I feel great. No setbacks as far as where I’m at in the process of recovery, and things have been going well. Now it’s just taking my time and working back into playing football again. You figure I’ve been out a year, so they’re taking their time with me and working me back into the process slowly and surely. I really got nothing to prove. For me, right now, it’s just about getting out there and having fun and playing the game. Anybody that watched me play, any time I played and I was healthy, I made an impact on the games. For me, it ain’t about what I got to prove, it’s about me staying available and staying healthy.”

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said he felt shoulder soreness earlier this week after not warming up properly: “I don’t necessarily know if I warmed up properly before I made a certain throw on one of the days.” A long throw. “I wasn’t as warm as I probably needed to be when I threw that.” (Michael Gehlken)

said he felt shoulder soreness earlier this week after not warming up properly: “I don’t necessarily know if I warmed up properly before I made a certain throw on one of the days.” A long throw. “I wasn’t as warm as I probably needed to be when I threw that.” (Michael Gehlken) Cowboys’ LB Leighton Vander Esch on if he feels added pressure due to not having his fifth-year option picked up by the team: “No. I’m a ballplayer. I’m still getting paid to play frickin pro football. I’ve got no complaints.” (David Helman)

Eagles

The Eagles worked out DL Daylon Mack on Thursday, according to Aaron Wilson.

on Thursday, according to Aaron Wilson. Jeff McLane says it appears as though LT Jordan Mailata has the edge on LT Andre Dillard so far in training camp. He adds that RG Brandon Brooks was also forced out of practice due to a hamstring injury.

has the edge on LT so far in training camp. He adds that RG was also forced out of practice due to a hamstring injury. McLane notes that WR Jalen Reagor has had a rough summer and even failed a conditioning test following the murder of his close friend.

has had a rough summer and even failed a conditioning test following the murder of his close friend. According to McLane, another player who didn’t pass the conditioning test was TE Dallas Goedert.

Giants

Giants HC Joe Judge said he isn’t worried about how people outside the organization see his coaching style.

“I know there are a lot of unconventional things that people on the outside may look at one way or another,” Judge told FanSided’s Matt Lombardo. “[But], I’m very specific on the inside making sure our players understand the purpose of what we’re doing, and why it’s important.

“Everything we do, whether it’s laps or whatever it may be, everyone understands the purpose of why we’re doing that, what it’s supposed to impact, and how it’s going to make us a better and stronger team.”

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan notes FBs Eli Penny and Cullen Gillaspia have to make themselves invaluable on special teams to secure a roster spot.

and have to make themselves invaluable on special teams to secure a roster spot. Duggan gives the final roster spot at wide receiver to C.J. Board but he writes to keep an eye on Alex Bachman .

but he writes to keep an eye on . Duggan doesn’t get the sense that veteran Giants G Zach Fulton is a threat to beat out Will Hernandez to start, and if anything, Fulton is on the roster bubble.

is a threat to beat out to start, and if anything, Fulton is on the roster bubble. Another possibility is Harrison beating out Gates to start at center and shifting Gates over to guard.

The Giants have massive expectations down the road for fourth-round OLB Elerson Smith but Duggan says that comes with the understanding he’ll spend a lot of time learning as a rookie.

but Duggan says that comes with the understanding he’ll spend a lot of time learning as a rookie. At cornerback, Duggan thinks there’s just one open spot and Isaac Yiadom has it for now, with challenges coming from Madre Harper, Rodarius Williams and Jarren Williams.