NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is no longer thinking about throwing 15 interceptions in 2022 and is just focused on the current season.

“Last year is last year, and it’s something I’ve left,” Prescott said, via ProFootballTalk. “You know the interceptions, all that, I guess when you lead the league it will never go away. But as I stated last year, every one of them has their story. But that’s not where my mind is. That’s not something I think about. Just being candid. I really don’t care about the questions about them at this point.”

Prescott wants to get the ball to their playmakers in space and take shots downfield.

“I’m going out there, just trying to complete the ball, get the ball to these guys, the playmakers that we have, get it to them in space, let them go do their thing. And I’m still going to take some shots. I’m still going to not shy away from the confidence that I have and the work we’ve put in on some one-on-ones to give these guys some opportunities. But I don’t even think about that at this point.”

Prescott is making sure all their players understand what their role is and feels there was still “a lot of errors” to clean up.

“Right now, it’s about just making sure that everyone understands their role,” Prescott said. “Not one role is bigger than another. Just continue to grow. At the end of the day, we’ve had two great wins. When you play for this team and for the NFL, you’re only as good as your last game in that sense, so we have to make sure that we move forward. That we go out there to Arizona and get another great win similar to these last two. We’ve outscored opponents 70-10, but there have been a lot of possessions where we settled for field goals that we wanted to get touchdowns. There’s a lot of errors that we can improve.”

Eagles

The Eagles are off to a 2-0 start on the season, but C Jason Kelce knows they need to play better.

“We’re 2-0, which is good but we’re 2-0 and we know that we can very easily be 1-1 and we have not played football the way we want to play football yet,” Kelce said on WIP, via Pro Football Talk. “So the temperature of the team is a little bit on edge. I think everybody feels that we need to play better. If we want to live up to the expectations that we think we are capable of playing like, we need to make improvements.”

Giants

During the team’s win over the Cardinals, Giants DE Kayvon Thibodeaux was spotted sitting on the opposite end of the bench away from his teammates during the comeback.

Thibodeaux downplayed the situation and said he was simply “meditating and visualizing what we’re going to do as a team to go out there.”

“The only person I look to is God, right? So, I’m sitting in that moment, and I’m praying, and I’m kind of, I guess you would say meditating and visualizing what we’re going to do as a team to go out there. For me, it’s kind of like there are too many people that wake up and want to put negativity out there,” Thibodeaux said, via GiantsWire.com. “I think it’s more of a visualization and a meditation thing that, hopefully, I don’t ever have to answer something like that in the future.”