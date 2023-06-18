NFC Notes: Dalvin Cook, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears OC Luke Getsy said WR Chase Claypool is showing a deeper level of comfort in their system and is building a strong relationship with QB Justin Fields.

“I think comfortability within the building, whether that’s being around the head coach, being around us on the offensive staff, his teammates,” Getsy said, via Josh Schrock of NBC Sports. “And then, most importantly, Justin. I think that relationship is always the most important — the quarterback/receiver relationship. I think all that’s improving. As far as his knowledge of what’s going on around him, that’s improving. Because we demand a lot of that position, as we’ve talked about here plenty of times. That’s a big part of what we do with that role. It’s been good to see him be able to take a step there.”

Getsy added Claypool is in a “much better place” this offseason.

“To say where he is now, obviously, he’s definitely in a much better place. That’s what’s most important. Like coach Flus and those guys have said, I think that his positivity, his optimism coming into this thing, and his attack and his approach to how he’s trying to learn this thing is really cool to see.”

Bears WRs coach Tyke Tolbert is excited about Claypool and their offense and views him as a “big target” given his underrated size.

“I’m excited where he is,” Tolbert said. “He’s more into what we’re doing offensively. He asks a lot of good questions. He’s here extra too — when he doesn’t have to be here, he’s here doing a lot of extra things, trying to get better, watching tape on his own, that kinda thing. He’s a big target, as we know. People forget that he’s 230 pounds but he ran a 4.42. He’s really fast. He was out here and he was getting behind the defense a few times. We’re excited to have him.”

Lions

Lions DC Aaron Glenn thinks there are big things to come from second-year pass rusher Josh Paschal, who missed half of his rookie season due to an injury suffered during training camp last year.

“I mean this is a guy, when you think about his path, like he really didn’t get a chance to have an OTA last year because he was injured,” Glenn said, via LionsWire.com. “He really didn’t have much of a training camp because he was injured. I think he only played eight games if I’m correct. So, we’re expecting that player to be the player that we drafted in the second round and actually end up improving because he’s had this time to be in the training room to work with our strength staff, to work with our coach and understand exactly what we need out of him, so absolutely I feel like this player is going to be a good player for us.”

Vikings

Free-agent RB Dalvin Cook said he wants to sign with a team that truly values him as a player and join the “right situation.”

“I want the value,” Cook said, via NFL.com. “I want somebody who values Dalvin Cook. I want somebody that wants me to be there and give me the ball. I just want to go into the right situation so I can go help somebody win. Like you said, the money is going to come. If you play good (football), they are going to pay you. I just want to go somewhere where it feels like it’s home and help somebody win and just go be me. Just go turn it loose and look for a home. That’s it.”

Cook said his torn labrum is “feeling great” and is waiting on the right offer to come his way.

“My shoulder is feeling great,” Cook said. “So, it’s like a waiting game right now at this point. Just trying to find that right situation, and I don’t think it’s a rush or anything. I’m feeling great, being (in) the right shape and stuff like that just to play for a football team, that’s going to be the best thing. I’m not in a rush to go sign with nobody. I’m trying to find the right fit for me and my family.”

Cook admitted it feels different to be a free agent after spending his entire career with the Vikings.

“It’s different, man,” Cook said. “I got a lot of love for Minnesota. They brought a kid in that didn’t know what to expect and they embraced me. I’m looking forward to this next step in my life and it’s going to be fun. Whoever gets Dalvin Cook, they know what they are getting. That’s just plain and simple. You know what you are getting out of me, and I’m going to be a great team player, great teammate, great person in the locker room. I’m just ready to go run the rock and help somebody win games.”