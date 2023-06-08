NFC Notes: Dalvin Cook, Jared Goff, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears new WR D.J. Moore doesn’t think it’ll take long to get on the same page with QB Justin Fields in their offseason program.

“How long? I want to say probably to the end of OTAs and through minicamp and then starting back up, you know you got that break, and then you got to start it all over again,” Moore said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “Going into training camp, probably about two to three days to get back on track where we ended in OTAs.”

Fields is much more comfortable going into his second season under HC Matt Eberflus.

“It’s truly amazing when you have that feeling going in, knowing where your guys are going to be, more comfortable with the footwork stuff,” Fields said.

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell has noticed growth from QB Jared Goff between his time with the Rams to his time in Detroit.

“I mean he is a better quarterback than he was (in Los Angeles), in my opinion,” Campbell said, via Lions Wire. “Because he can do more things. He is mentally on it.”

Goff agreed with Campbell and said his experience has helped him grow into the player he is today.

“Yeah, I think so. I think as you get older and get more mature in the league that happens, and I’d certainly say so. I think I said that a handful of times last year that I thought I was playing the best football of my career and plan on continuing to do that.”

Goff has handled more responsibilities pre-snap at the line of scrimmage in Detroit.

“I like knowing what’s going on obviously on everything and being able to take control of that is super important,” Goff said.

Vikings

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Vikings RB Dalvin Cook has been cleared for training after shoulder surgery this offseason.

has been cleared for training after shoulder surgery this offseason. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes the Vikings were considering keeping Cook as more of an explosive complement to RB Alexander Mattison .

. He adds the Dolphins were also looking at Cook as a big-play threat for their backfield rotation, so it seems clear that the NFL is moving on from viewing Cook as a three-down workhorse at this point in his career.

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert points out the Vikings have been looking to get DB Josh Metellus involved in multiple ways, including as a “Big Nickel” or “3-safety.”

involved in multiple ways, including as a “Big Nickel” or “3-safety.” ESPN’s Seth Walder reports the Vikings have parted ways with Director of Football Quantitative Methods/Pro Scout Scott Kuhn .

. PFF’s Brad Spielberger highlights Vikings DE Danielle Hunter as a veteran extension candidate this offseason and projects a three-year, $67.5 million deal for him with $37.125 million of that guaranteed.

as a veteran extension candidate this offseason and projects a three-year, $67.5 million deal for him with $37.125 million of that guaranteed. Spielberger notes Hunter is under contract for 2023 at just $5.5 million after the two sides reworked his contract last season and he does not expect Hunter to report to the team until his deal is addressed.

He adds some other influencing factors include whether the two sides extend Hunter’s deal off the 2023 season or rip it up and start completely new; timing relative to other big-name edge rushers who could raise the bar at the position this offseason; Hunter’s injury history and his asking price if $22.5 million a year isn’t viewed as enough.

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said retired TE Ben Ellefson will have a “hybrid” role with the team doing coaching, scouting, and maybe player engagement. (Seifert)