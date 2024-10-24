Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw Ruled Out With Knee Injury

Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw suffered an apparent knee injury towards the end of the first half and was ruled out for the rest of the game.
Darrisaw, 25, was a three-year starter at Virginia Tech and was named first-team All-ACC in 2020. The Vikings drafted Darrisaw with pick No. 23 overall in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Darrisaw signed a four-year, $13,346,141 with the Vikings that included a $7,066,284 signing bonus. The Vikings exercised his fifth-year option in 2024 worth $16.037 million guaranteed for the 2025 season before signing him to a four-year, $113 million extension this off-season that included up to $77 million guaranteed.
In 2023, Darrisaw made 15 starts for the Vikings at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 7 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.
Entering Thursday night’s game, Darrisaw has appeared in and started six games for the Vikings at left tackle.
