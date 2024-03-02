NFC Notes: Dan Campbell, Caleb Williams, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

USC QB Caleb Williams addressed rumors that he wouldn’t want to play for the Bears, who have the No. 1 pick. He reiterated he’s excited to start his NFL career for whichever team holds the No. 1 pick.

“If I get drafted by the Bears, I’ll be excited,” he said via ESPN’s Pete Thamel. “If they trade the pick, and I get drafted by someone else, I’m just as excited. Speaking about Chicago, they have a talented team, a talented offense and defense. For anyone to be in that situation, I think they’d be excited.”

“I’m not pushing any agenda,” Williams added. “At the end of the day, the Bears have the last say. Regardless of how I feel, I’m not pushing an agenda of, ‘Yeah, I want to go. Or no, I don’t want to go.’ I’m excited for whatever comes.”

Regarding the potential of landing with the Bears specifically, Williams points out it’s a city passionate about football and an organization with a long, storied history that he’s begun to familiarize himself with.

“I’m 22. I didn’t really get to see those players,” Williams said. “As the saying goes, the legends live on. That’s my goal of playing football — it’s not money, it’s not fame … it’s to be immortal. I want to reach that sense of being a legend. Being at the table … and having a rightful seat through hard work and energy and time I’ve put into this game that we all love.

“It’s appealing to be in a city like that. With legends that you’ve looked up to … reach for the standard they set and try to do anything to get there.”

Williams spoke positively about the Bears at the Combine: “The Bears were a 7-10 last year, and that’s pretty good for a team with the No 1 pick. A really good defense. It’s pretty exciting if you can go to a situation like that.” (Stephen Holder)

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell feels they can learn from their NFC Championship loss to the 49ers.

“Absolutely, I think we can benefit from it. You should benefit from every loss,” Campbell said, via LionsWire. “I think that, if the losses, if they don’t motivate you to not lose again, and for sure to not lose in the NFC Championship game, then something’s wrong.”

Campbell reiterated they don’t want to feel like they did after losing to San Francisco.

“To me, that’s the ultimate. You just don’t want to have that feeling anymore. You should do whatever it takes not to want to feel that. So, absolutely, we will benefit from that.”

UNC WR Devontez Walker said he had a formal meeting at the Combine with the Lions. (Mike Kaye)

Packers

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said the team would like to have a bigger power-back behind RB Aaron Jones for short-yardage situations.

“I do think we would always like to have one power, bigger back on the roster for short-yardage situations and playing in the weather and closing out games,” Gutekunst said via .

Packers HC Matt LaFleur pointed out that RB AJ Dillon has gotten more effective throughout the course of the season.

“I think we all can see it and the results kind of speak for themselves,” LaFleur said. “Over the last couple years, he’s been pretty effective later in the season.”