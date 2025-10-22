NFC Notes: Dan Campbell, Kelvin Sheppard, Caleb Williams, Bears, Lions

Bears

Bears QB Caleb Williams didn’t have the best performance in Chicago’s Week 7 win, recording just 172 passing yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. Williams acknowledged that he didn’t play well and needs to improve his execution.

“I threw an interception today, and defense had four turnovers, four sacks. I threw an interception; I didn’t play well today,” Williams said, via BearsWire. “Then the offensive line pushes us through. D’Andre Swift and the backs push us through for 200 plus yards on the ground. It’s being able to find ways to win is what we’ve been able to do, and we’re going to keep doing that. But it’s also being able to find ways to come together as one, that when defense has a turnover, we go down and put seven on the board, not a field goal. That accounts for me. That accounts for all of us on offense. That accounts for just everything overall. It’s just being able to execute the plays that are called. It’s being able to, when you have those moments for explosive plays, we connect on them, I deliver a good ball, or offensive line does a good job of blocking up, and the backs hitting the hole and having explosive plays.”

Lions

The Lions’ defense ranks in the top 10 for total yards and rushing yards allowed under new DC Kelvin Sheppard. Detroit HC Dan Campbell has been impressed by Sheppard, saying he’s only gotten better as the season has gone on.

“Listen, I just think (Kelvin Sheppard) Shepp has gotten better and better and better,” Campbell said, via LionsWire. “I think he’s gotten more and more comfortable as he’s gone. I feel like he’s got a really good feel of our personnel, what the opponent is trying to do. He’s got a really good staff with him, those are some really good coaches, too.”

Campbell said Sheppard’s leadership of their defensive coaching staff was a factor in promoting him from linebackers coach.

“All of those guys work really well together, but he’s the leader over there. He knows how to communicate, he understands how to really give them the picture of what we are looking at. I am really proud of him, but I’m not shocked either. This is what I expected out of Kelvin Sheppard, man. This isn’t surprising. It’s a really good job.”

Despite missing five key defensive backs, the Lions’ defense kept the Buccaneers out of the end zone with a makeshift secondary. Detroit HC Dan Campbell couldn’t hold back how impressed he was with their performance, and shouted out Erick Hallett and Thomas Harper in their first starting chances.

“I knew we were going to challenge them and do more than we did last week,” Campbell said, via Dave Hogg of The Associated Press. “But that’s a good quarterback over there, and they’ve been playing good football. I had confidence, but nine points?” “I love the fact the game didn’t seem too big for those guys. That was Harper’s and Hallett’s first start. I thought it wasn’t too big for them. They got in there and competed and that’s a great sign.”