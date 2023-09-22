NFC Notes: D’Andre Swift, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera talked about their big Week 3 matchup against the Bills, calling Buffalo one of the elite AFC teams.

“Pretty big,” said Rivera, via CommandersWire. “They’re one of the elite teams in the AFC. This is one of the elite teams coming in. We’ve got to gear up, we’ve got to practice, prepare, get ourselves ready to go, and give ourselves an opportunity to see where we stand.”

Rivera was excited to hear about Sunday’s game at FedEx Field being sold out

“I think that’s great, I really do. I think it’s going to be very exciting for our players. This is going to be a good crowd. It will probably have a few more Buffalo fans because they do travel very well. Hopefully, we will have a lot more Commanders fans out there and drown them out. I’m looking forward to the environment,” said Rivera.

Cowboys

Cowboys ST coordinator John Fassel had high praise of K Brandon Aubrey, who is making his NFL debut after spending time in the USFL and beginning his athletic career in Major League Soccer.

“He has great talent, obviously,” Fassel said, via Saad Yousef of The Athletic. “It doesn’t take a big swing to hit the ball very far. What I love about him is that he’s just kind of a natural swinger. He hasn’t been overcoached because he hasn’t been a kicker that long, which I think there’s a huge positive in that. I respect that, too. He just goes out there and kicks it.”

Aubrey feels his venture into the NFL is a “redemption story” from his career in MLS.

“Everyone has their own, unique story,” Aubrey said. “For me, the reason why I’m doing it is kind of like a redemption story for the soccer arc and just for my family as well.”

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni was asked if RB D’Andre Swift‘s usage was sustainable and he responded that they’ll continue to ride the hot hand at running back.

“We’re going to ride the hot hand,” Sirianni said, via PFT. “Do I think it’s sustainable? Shoot, his body is ready to go. I don’t ever want to put an expectation on anybody. If he’s got the hot hand on Monday night, we’ll keep rolling with him. We feel really good about the work he puts in to make sure his body is right. It’s hard not to — running the ball like that, give it to him 35 times. It’s hard not to do that.”

Zach Berman notes Eagles CB James Bradberry cleared the league’s concussion protocol and has returned to practice.

cleared the league’s concussion protocol and has returned to practice. Berman also mentions WR Quez Watkins (hamstring) did not participate in Thursday’s practice.