NFC Notes: Daniel Jones, Jordan Mailata, Sean Payton, Eagles, Giants

Eagles

When asked about the Eagles parting ways with former OC Brian Johnson, OT Jordan Mailata said someone had to take the fall for how this season ended.

“I think when the season ends the way it did, there has to be a finger pointed somewhere,” Mailata said, via Jeff McLane of the Inquirer. “That’s just how the cards are played. I don’t know what happened. Very rarely do they talk to us players about it. But when you see that kind of [losing] happening, somebody has to [go]. It’s the nature of the business.”

As for new OC Kellen Moore, Mailata is hopeful his offense will be similar to their current system.

“I know he’s bringing in a new offense,” Mailata said. “Hopefully, it’s similar to what we’ve been running. I assume it is. If you watch the film and what I’ve seen from Dallas, it kind of looks the same. It might be different terminology. But I’m excited to be headed in a new direction.”

Giants

Giants QB Daniel Jones gave an update on where he is in the rehab process after suffering a torn ACL early in the 2023 season.

“My rehab is going well,” Jones said, via Pat Leonard of the NY Daily News. “I’m making progress. I’m three months into it, and I’ve started running on the anti-gravity treadmill. It’s going well. It’s coming along well.”

When appearing on the UpAndAdamsShow, Broncos HC Sean Payton said the Giants tried to lure QB coach Davis Webb to continue his playing career after Jones went down.

“When you got hurt this year, Davis got a call about, ‘Can you come back to play?’” Payton told Jones and Eli Manning on the show. “And I’m like, ‘Davis, you took this job, you’re coaching.’ And then there’s some rule in our league that if you sign a coaching contract for that year, you cannot play. Anyway, I thought I was gonna lose our quarterback coach to the Giants.”

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan writes it wouldn’t be surprising if the Giants restructure the contracts of LT Andrew Thomas , DT Dexter Lawrence , and LB Bobby Okereke for cap space.

, DT , and LB for cap space. He adds QB Daniel Jones and TE Darren Waller are two other restructuring candidates but he suspects the Giants would prefer to keep long-term flexibility with both deals.

and TE are two other restructuring candidates but he suspects the Giants would prefer to keep long-term flexibility with both deals. Duggan says it’s a near-certainty the Giants cut G Mark Glowinski to free up cap space.

to free up cap space. Based on Giants GM Joe Schoen ‘s comments, he’s doubtful that New York would consider cutting Waller, but moving on in 2025 is a possibility.

‘s comments, he’s doubtful that New York would consider cutting Waller, but moving on in 2025 is a possibility. As far as options for the Giants in free agency, Duggan lists a starting guard, swing tackle, a veteran edge rusher or two, cornerback, and safety as potential needs. He notes safety will depend on whether or not New York re-signs S Xavier McKinney, who he says might ask for up to $15 million a year.