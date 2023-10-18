NFC Notes: Daniel Jones, Julio Jones, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

  • Jordan Schultz reports Eagles CB Bradley Roby (shoulder) is considered week-to-week but is not expected to be placed on injured reserve. 
  • Schultz mentions Roby could miss the next 1-2 weeks. 
  • Jonathan Jones notes recently signed WR Julio Jones has a “real chance” to play in Week 7 against the Dolphins. 

Giants

  • Giants QB Daniel Jones gave an update on his neck injury: “I’m obviously still dealing with some of the symptoms from it, not gonna get too specific into what they are. I’m trying hard to get back and trying to do everything I can to get back and prove to the doctors and trainers I am ready to go.” (Kay Adams)
  • Jones continued on the injury: “It’s tough not playing. You want to be out there, with the team, with the guys, and help win. I thought we played well, played hard, just came up a little short there at the end. It was a tough way to finish. I thought we played well, I thought Tyrod (Taylor) certainly played well, too.”

