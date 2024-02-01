NFC Notes: Dave Canales, Ejiro Evero, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, the Falcons are hiring veteran WR coach Ike Hilliard to the staff under new HC Raheem Morris . Hilliard’s last NFL job was with the Steelers in 2021 and he was at Auburn after that.

North Carolina Central QB Davius Richard, who participated in the Hula Bowl and HBCU Bowl, has met with the Falcons among other teams. (Ryan Fowler)

Panthers

Formers Panthers TE and FOX broadcaster Greg Olsen overlapped with new Panthers HC Dave Canales for a year with the Seahawks. It wasn’t long, but Canales made a significant positive impression on Olsen.

“We both love talking ball. We love trading ideas. He was very open-minded and very smart,” Olsen said via the Athletic’s Joe Person. “He’s got a lot of energy. He’s ultra-positive. That’s kind of like their trademark there (in Seattle). That’s Pete. When he got the job in Tampa to go be the offensive coordinator, I was really happy for him. He had gotten passed up a few times for a promotion to offensive coordinator in Seattle. I think he was ready to spread his wings and be on a different staff and a different perspective and be able to make his impact. I think he did a good job. Helping Tampa Bay get to the playoffs was no small feat. I thought he made Baker play as well as Baker’s played maybe his entire career.”

The Athletic’s Joe Person writes there was a sense in NFL circles that Panthers DC Ejiro Evero was more interested in pursuing defensive coordinator opportunities with other teams than staying in Carolina.

was more interested in pursuing defensive coordinator opportunities with other teams than staying in Carolina. However, he remains under contract and the Panthers have blocked interview requests so far. On Thursday, Canales talked like he expected Evero to be with the team in 2024.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports the Panthers have requested to interview Raiders assistant OL coach Cameron Clemons for their OL coach position.

Saints

The Saints know they have a starting quarterback for the 2024 season already with veteran QB Derek Carr. The future is a little more cloudy. At the Senior Bowl this week, Saints assistant GM Jeff Ireland touched on a local prospect in Tulane QB Michael Pratt, who’s projected to be a mid-round draft selection.

“Yeah Michael’s really smart, very accurate, I would call him more of a pocket passer than a dual-threat guy but he does have legs to move around and improvise, and do some nice things,” Ireland said via Saints Wire. “We have a nice grade on him. He’s a great kid. Willie (Fritz) before he left to go to Houston we had him over in the office and we had a really good evaluation of him.”