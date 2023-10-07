NFC Notes: David Bakhtiari, Christian McCaffrey, 49ers, Packers, Rams

49ers

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey looks up to former San Francisco RB Frank Gore, who will likely wind up in the Hall of Fame after a long NFL career.

“His longevity,” McCaffrey said, via Pro Football Talk. “I think just to do what he did for so long is unbelievable. That’s something that is tough to do. I just have so much respect for the way he did it and also his mindset as a runner. He had all the gifts you would want. The way he would finish runs, the way he would refuse to go down. It was fun watching him growing up. I was a kid when he was rolling.”

“It’s a combination of a lot,” McCaffrey added on Gore. “I think it’s a mindset, it’s having extremely good instincts, vision and it’s comfort in the offense too. You watch him, he’s good at not just taking big hits but I think when you watch him, he knows when to deliver big hits too and be the hammer, not the nail.”

Packers

Packers LT David Bakhtiari expects to play in 2024 but is unsure if it will be with Green Bay. He told reporters he’s had as much as 160 CCs of fluid drained from his knee after games: “I’ve broken records of guys who were here before me and then I’ve broken my own record from even last year.” (Wes Hodkiewicz)

Rams