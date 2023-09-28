NFC Notes: David Montgomery, Matt Eberflus, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus said he plans to call plays defensively for the rest of the year following the resignation of former DC Alan Williams.

“That’s the plan,” Eberflus said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “And we’ve talked about different things, but that’s the plan right there right now.”

Eberflus said his experience and background calling defensive plays will be a seamless transition and will be the best situation for the team.

“Where we sit right now, this is the best thing for us,” Eberflus said. “The reason is because I’m the defensive coordinator where I came from and it’s a natural fit for us to do that right now.”

Eberflus hopes to see the team generate more sacks and said that they’ll continue to rush four and doesn’t plan on making any major defensive changes.

“It’s something we got to do better,” he said. “We’re going to continue sending four guys and playing some coverage. We obviously got to send five some time, send six. But again, we just got to do a good job. We’ve missed some sacks in the pocket. We have to do a better job with that, making sure we do a good job of getting the guys down when we do have pressure. But again, that number has got to improve for sure.”

Lions

Contrary to an incorrect report from NFL Network which was later corrected, Lions RB David Montgomery and LT Taylor Decker will play Thursday night against the Packers. (Justin Rogers)

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said the team may look to bench players due to ball-security issues if they continue. Minnesota has lost seven fumbles this year and leads the NFL with nine giveaways so far.

“I think that’s something we’re going to fix one way or the other,” O’Connell said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN. “Either guys are going to [fix] it or we’re going to have to put other guys in the game that have ball security.”

O’Connell added that the team’s turnover differential has largely contributed to their 0-3 start. The offenders are multiple, ranging from stars like WR Justin Jefferson and TE T.J. Hockenson, key contributors like RB Alexander Mattison and even return specialist Brandon Powell.

“We need to end every snap with the football in our hands,” O’Connell explained. “And that’s going to be continued urgency and emphasis like it was last week and we’re going to continue to do it, and do it differently, and emphasize in different ways until that value is received, because that is a losing formula as we’ve seen where we’re at in the turnover differential.”

O’Connell said G Dalton Risner (elbow) took “another huge step” with his ramp-up and is receiving first-team reps in practice: “Whether it’s left or right guard, we’ll see a rotation in practice… and see how our depth looks in event we have a new combination.”

Vikings S Lewis Cine missed practice on Wednesday with a hamstring injury. (Seifert)