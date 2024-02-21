NFC Notes: Dennis Allen, Terry Fontenot, Klint Kubiak, Zac Robinson, Falcons, Saints

Falcons

New Falcons OC Zac Robinson said they will be devising their offensive scheme in the coming months and wouldn’t pinpoint how exactly things will look like in 2024.

“(The scheme) is going to be something that we’re going to be working on for the next couple of months,” Robinson said, via Tori McElheney of the team’s site. “So, to say that we have an exact idea of exactly what that’s going to look like right now wouldn’t be fair.”

Regarding the quarterback position, Robinson said they need someone who is the “most competitive guy in the room.”

“When you look at that position, that guy has to be the most competitive guy in the room,” Robinson said. “These games are so close in the NFL, and you gotta have a guy who wants the ball in his hands in those crunch-time moments.”

New Falcons DC Jimmy Lake wants their defense to play “fast, play free, and play physical.”

“This is what I am hoping, on opening day in September — hopefully we’re playing at home here — that you would see our defense play fast, play free and play physical,” Lake said.

Falcons

New Falcons GM Terry Fontenot held his introductory press conference and gave his input on how the organization will evaluate the roster, especially the quarterback position.

“We’re right in the midst of that process right now, the first step is to really take a hard look at your roster,” Fontenot said about their offseason plans, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “You really have to look internal. Before you go out and buy new clothes, you need to know what you have in your own closet.”

Fontenot reiterated that all options will be on the table as the team looks to address its quarterback situation.

“We won’t close any doors,” Fontenot continued. “That’s a top priority for us this offseason. It’s a really good group of quarterbacks this year, not only in the draft, but like I said, free agency, via trade, there are some really talented players available and we’re ready to attack that.”

“We have a lot of really smart people in the building,” Fontenot concluded. “We’re going to spend a lot of time together, make sure we attack that the right way. We’re not going to close any doors, be it trades, free agency, the draft. We will make sure we keep an open mind there and we’re going to attack it and make sure we get it right.”

Saints

Regarding Saints’ new OC Klint Kubiak , HC Dennis Allen said Kubiak’s offensive system from the 49ers is the “best scheme” in the league right now: “I felt like Klint Kubiak was obviously the person of choice. I feel like I’ve known this scheme for a long time. I feel like this is the best scheme … going in the NFL right now,” per Nick Underhill.

The Saints have hired Keith Williams as their WR coach, via Nick Underhill. Williams was last with Baltimore for the past three seasons and served as their WR coach in 2023.