NFC Notes: Denzel Mims, Jordan Love, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

The Lions ended up being the under-the-radar team that was willing to make a trade with the Jets for WR Denzel Mims, whom New York had seemed ready to move on from for quite some time. Now in Detroit, HC Dan Campbell thinks that maybe Mims just needed a fresh start.

“He’s a guy that has tools,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “He’s a big receiver and he has speed. He has length and kind of relative of looking at what do you want to work with, this guy has the ability and let’s see if we can do something. Let’s see if a change in scenery helps this guy. … It’s the traits. We know the kid will work. We’ve heard that. He has a level of toughness about him, so we’ll see where we can take it.”

Packers

Packers CB Rasul Douglas shared his vote of confidence in QB Jordan Love with reporters recently.

“Last year, he was cooking us in practice,” Douglas said, via PackersWire.com. “I like how he carries himself to the games. He has that swag to him. The best you is all we need. He’s good though. Every throw, he can make it. By far. Last season, he hit in the pocket with no looks and everything. I was like, ‘Oh my goodness.’ He’s got everything in his game. People don’t really know what he’s capable of doing, but I think they’ll see it. I think he’s a way different player than he was (in a previous start vs. the Chiefs). He makes the right reads and he can throw every throw. To me, once he gets in that groove and gets his feet wet, he’s good. I want to let him prove his own and make his own way…we’ve just got to see and let him be him. He can make every throw, for sure. He’s definitely got it.”

Vikings

Vikings DT Harrison Phillips feels excitement amongst his fellow defenders about the new defense being installed by DC Brian Flores this season but still paid homage to former coordinator Ed Donatell as well.

“I loved the way that [Donatell] talked about partnerships and connections and, some of the things that we did, it was a fun season last year,” Phillips said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “But moving into this year, man, the offseason program has been really good. There are guys flying around, guys excited about the different packages and different personnel and the versatility that we have as a defense right now.”