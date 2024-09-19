NFC Notes: Derek Carr, Andy Dalton, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

The Buccaneers bet on CB Zyon McCollum as a starter this year, electing not to add much substantial help after trading CB Carlton Davis to the Lions. So far McCollum has rewarded the team’s trust. McCollum snared his first career interception in a Week 2 win against the Lions — the same team that took advantage of him in the playoffs last year as shown in the Netflix Receiver documentary. He said this week he feels a night and day difference between this year and last.

“I was always scared, I was always fearful,” McCollum said via JoeBucsFan.com. “I didn’t necessarily trust myself.”

“Now that I know I have the coaches’ trust and I have my teammates’ trust and I’m starting to trust myself,” McCollum added. “I can really know what I see from film. When I see it out there in the game, I just go for it.”

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles agrees that the improvement from McCollum has been substantial.

“I think when he got here, he was lunging a lot,” Bowles said. “He’s a willing tackler, he was just lunging a lot and leaving his feet and putting his head down, so he was missing some. Now he’s gathered himself, he’s calmer, he keeps his head up and he wraps up and he’s playing well.”

Panthers

Panthers veteran QB Andy Dalton is excited to be named Carolina’s starting quarterback for Week 3.

“I’m just thankful for an opportunity. I wasn’t sure if I was gonna get it again,” said Dalton, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “So for me, I’m fired up. I’m pumped. I’m getting a chance to do what I’ve done my whole career.”

Panthers HC Dave Canales said it was his decision to bench Bryce Young for Dalton and feels it gives them the best chance to win.

“Certainly a lot of parties involved there. Ultimately, this comes on me. And my No. 1 responsibility is to help the Panthers win,” Canales said. “So this move I believe puts us in the best chance to do that.”

Canales is focused on “building a culture” in Carolina.

“It’s about building a culture. It’s about building a football team that plays with a certain play style,” Canales said. “And that’s my main focus.”

Canales said Wednesday he “absolutely” still sees Young as a potential franchise quarterback: “Absolutely. This is a developmentally-minded program.” (Darin Gantt)

Canales said Young has responded well to being benched, saying he got “right back to work.” (Gantt)

Saints

Saints QB Derek Carr went viral for hitting a Michael Jackson celebration when scoring in Week 2 against the Cowboys. He said his brothers challenged him to do the dance if he ever scored.

“People don’t know a lot of stuff about me. … Weddings or birthdays, I’m always dancing,” Carr said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN. “One time I hit the Michael Jackson and [my brothers] were like ‘Bro, you have to do that if you score.'”

Carr said becoming a leader in New Orleans took longer than expected.

“It took longer to get used to than I thought it would,” Carr said. “I thought being in the league … 11 [years], it would happen faster. That really didn’t matter. You change organizations, it’s a learning curve.”

Saints RB Alvin Kamara thinks Carr received more criticism than he deserved last season.

“I would be lying if I stood up here and told y’all it didn’t hurt him. I’m sure it hurt him, because I see what type of work he puts in,” Kamara said. “I see the type of player that he is and the player he wants to be.”