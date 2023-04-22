NFC Notes: Derek Carr, Chris Lindstrom, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers QB Kyle Trask hasn’t gotten to play much over his first two seasons as he’s been buried on the depth chart behind both Tom Brady and veteran Blaine Gabbert. However, he says that time wasn’t a total waste, as he was able to pick up a lot from being in close proximity for so long to Brady in particular.

“I mean, I was in that room every day for two years. I learned so much,” Trask said via Pro Football Talk. “It’s hard to pinpoint a specific thing I learned from him. But if I were to give you one answer, he [just has] such a tight routine. A true professional. That was one takeaway, I would say, is I was able to see what a true professional looks like coming in to work every single day, the highs and lows of whatever it may be, but still coming to work and still getting the job done. No matter what’s going on, you’re still putting your foot down and you’re still putting your best foot forward to try to get the best out of your productivity for the overall success of the team.”

Falcons

Falcons G Chris Lindstrom said he is grateful for receiving his five-year, $105 million extension to become the NFL’s highest-paid guard.

“Just super, super thankful,” Lindstrom said, via Ashton Edmunds of the team’s official site. “Thankful for the guys who came before me. There are so many guys who set the standard to build upon. And so, I really hope that guys surpass it, and guys continue to grow. It’s good for the position, which is good for everybody. It (still) doesn’t feel real most of the time, honestly. But I’m super thankful, and I know the long-term impact that it has. I’m thankful to the staff and Mr. (Arthur) Blank.”

Lindstrom said he’s always focused on being highly prepared and giving max effort.

“What I’ve always tried to focus on was making sure the guys in the (meeting) room, offensive linemen first and then the team overall, knew that I was as prepared as I can be and giving it my best effort every single day, I step foot in here,” said Lindstrom.

Lindstrom was glad fellow G Kaleb McGary signed a three-year, $34.5 million extension with Atlanta given they work very well together.

“We have a great off-the-field relationship, but our on-the-field relationship is huge, too,” Lindstrom said. “You work with the same person every day; you have a feel for communication with one another. You know each other’s strengths and weaknesses. I feel like we really have that.”

Saints

Former Saints QB Drew Brees believes that QB Derek Carr caught a lot of unfair criticism during his time with the Raiders and thinks that Carr will thrive in New Orleans now that he has a fresh start.

“I think he caught the brunt of that unfairly, and I think you shoulder a lot of that burden as the quarterback anyway,” Brees said, via Luke Johnson of The Advocate. “I think highly of him as a person. He’s shown the ability to execute complicated offenses where a lot is put on the quarterback position to be able to make checks and make reads very quickly. He’s proven that.”

“I think he’ll mesh well with [offensive coordinator] Pete Carmichael. I think he’s got some weapons around him,” Brees added. “I’m excited that Michael Thomas will be back and hopefully healthy — he deserves that. I think they’re going to be well-positioned to make a run at it. We’ve seen just what a difference one position can make on a team. Look at what [Tom] Brady did for the Bucs. Obviously, they brought in a lot of great players along with him, but that can change the complexion of things very quickly.”