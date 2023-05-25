NFC Notes: Derek Carr, Desmond Ridder, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons DL Calais Campbell chose to sign in Atlanta this offseason despite significant interest from some other teams most people expect to be a lot better, including the Jets, Jaguars and Ravens. But Campbell believes in the Falcons. Much of the outside doubt surrounds unproven QB Desmond Ridder, but Campbell is a believer there too, saying he watched tape with HC Arthur Smith of Ridder and bought in.

“I was asking Coach about it, and (Smith) said, ‘Let’s put the tape on, I’ll show you what I think,’” Campbell said via the Athletic’s Josh Kendall. “We were all in there talking through what makes him special. It was an important piece for making the decision and they were like, ‘If it’s going to be a deciding factor, let’s go through it, let’s talk through all of it.’ I appreciated their directness.”

Campbell added fans will need to be patient with Ridder as a young player but he sees potential in the 2022 third-round pick.

“He’s still young. He’s going to go through growing pains,” Campbell said. “You can see it in practice. He has good moments and moments where he is young and has to work on some stuff. That’s football; that’s all of us. For a second-year player, you can see the potential.”

Panthers

Panthers OC Thomas Brown said Bryce Young‘s ability to execute well in “off-schedule plays” was a big reason why they took him at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

“You don’t want to take away a guy’s superpower,” Brown said, via David Newton of ESPN. “Being able to have off-schedule plays was a big part of his game [at Alabama]. … As long as you operate within the rhythm and timing of the play, it’ll be all good.”

Panthers QBs coach Josh McCown said they want to utilize Young’s skillset but he needs to be judicious on when to run.

“With guys that can play that way … there’s some artistry involved, and we understand that,” McCown said. “So like with any great artist, there’s a delicate balance with letting their greatness show but keeping it at a level that is not a detriment to the team. What makes him really good is that at the college level he showed a great barometer of when, and when not, to do that. That’s what special players do.”

McCown added they won’t put too much on Young but the extent of their offense will be determined by how quickly the rookie quarterback can transition into the NFL.

“We won’t overdo it,’’ McCown said. “We will go at his pace as far as how we feel Bryce is handling it. [But] you’re right, the ability to process at a high rate allows for some of those things to be expedited.”

Panthers HC Frank Reich says the team went down to three quarterbacks in order to give QB Matt Corral more reps. (Mike Kaye)

Reich says Corral "has a great attitude" and encouraged him to play well until his next opportunity. (Darin Gantt)

Reich said he’s excited about Jeremy Chinn’s fit in the defense, adding: “There may be more roles for him than what we thought.” (Kaye)

Saints

Saints QB Derek Carr believes that coming to New Orleans has already breathed a new life into his career and he is looking forward to a big year with his new franchise in 2023.

“This organization, the family dynamic, the togetherness that they build every single day that you see from the top down, that’s special,” Carr said, via NewOrleansSaints.com. “That doesn’t just happen overnight. That’s years of work. So the foundation and the culture is already laid, I’ve just got to come in and be me. I’ve just been a fly on the wall, being encouraging and being a leader and doing those things when I need to be and saying something when I need to say something. But I’ve honestly enjoyed my time just getting to be me again. I think being in this building has rejuvenated me. It’s been a breath of fresh air for me. I never wanted to leave Las Vegas, but when I walked into this building after the last couple of months, I’m like, man, I’m glad I’m here.”