NFC Notes: Derrick Brown, Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield isn’t too concerned with outside noise and projections about what his new team will do, as most of the faces on his fourth NFL team are new to him anyway.

“I played in this division last year, and pretty sure the Bucs won it still,” Mayfield said. “I don’t really care what the people in Vegas are putting odds on it because it’s May. We haven’t played a real snap of football. There’s a long way to go before that. It’s just the time of year when everybody’s pretty bored and they don’t really have much to talk about. It makes it fun. This is a great group. It seems like a no B.S. squad that’s all about winning.”

Falcons

Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier and first-round RB Bijan Robinson are already nicknaming their combination as “thunder and lightning.” Allgeier was excited when Atlanta added Robinson to the backfield: “Obviously a great player on the field, but great player off the field. That’s the biggest thing to me… It’s exciting times,” per Kelly Price.

Panthers

Panthers DE Derrick Brown finds himself listed at a different position as Carolina transfers into a 3-4 defense but knows he still has the same duties as a defensive tackle.