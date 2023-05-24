NFC Notes: Derrick Brown, Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers
Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield isn’t too concerned with outside noise and projections about what his new team will do, as most of the faces on his fourth NFL team are new to him anyway.
“I played in this division last year, and pretty sure the Bucs won it still,” Mayfield said. “I don’t really care what the people in Vegas are putting odds on it because it’s May. We haven’t played a real snap of football. There’s a long way to go before that. It’s just the time of year when everybody’s pretty bored and they don’t really have much to talk about. It makes it fun. This is a great group. It seems like a no B.S. squad that’s all about winning.”
Falcons
- Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier and first-round RB Bijan Robinson are already nicknaming their combination as “thunder and lightning.” Allgeier was excited when Atlanta added Robinson to the backfield: “Obviously a great player on the field, but great player off the field. That’s the biggest thing to me… It’s exciting times,” per Kelly Price.
Panthers
Panthers DE Derrick Brown finds himself listed at a different position as Carolina transfers into a 3-4 defense but knows he still has the same duties as a defensive tackle.
“I’m still a D-tackle, man,” Brown said, via Panthers.com. “I mean, we’ve got fronts that might look different, but you know, I still think like a D-tackle. You just have to be able to do it all. That’s all. I’m not even looking for the title, so I still think like a DT at the end of the day.”
“Just adapting, learning, re-learning the plan,” Brown added. “It’s one thing to work offseason practice against bags and stuff, but to be able to get live bodies, man, that’s what it’s all about. You know, I think the big thing for us is getting this new defense in, getting that chemistry with our coaches. And you know, of course, I mean, that’s the big thing. We’ve had good OTAs, so to be honest, I look forward to rolling into camp with that.”
