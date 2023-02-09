NFC Notes: Desmond Ridder, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons owner Arthur Blank said they are “very excited” about QB Desmond Ridder following the conclusion of his rookie season.

“I would say, and this is true of the whole organization, we are very excited about Desmond Ridder,” Blank said, via Josh Kendall of The Athletic.

Blank added HC Arthur Smith has “full confidence” in Ridder and thinks he progressively improved throughout the year.

“[Smith] has full confidence in Desmond, and from my viewpoint the last four games, he played better in each of the games,” Blank said. “I think from the time he came into training camp last year, he showed great capabilities as a leader amongst the rookies and then amongst the vets.”

Although Blank reiterated their excitement about Ridder, he mentioned that they intend on bringing in “other quarterbacks” to the roster.

“We’re excited about (Ridder), but he’s one person. Do we need other quarterbacks on the roster? The answer is yes,” Blank said. “Where they will come from, I’m sure Terry and Arthur will give that a lot of thought.”

Panthers

According to the Athletic’s Joseph Person, the Panthers parted ways with vice president of player personnel Pat Stewart on Tuesday.

on Tuesday. Eastern Carolina QB Holton Ahlers has met with the Panthers. He participated in both the Hula Bowl and NFLPA Bowl and was the MVP of both games. (Ryan Fowler)

Saints

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reports Tulane is expected to hire former Saints OL and TE coach Dan Roushar as its next offensive line coach. He had been connected to the Broncos staff as well.