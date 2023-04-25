NFC Notes: Devin White, Bud Dupree, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles is standing firm and letting everyone know that the team has no plans to trade LB Devin White ahead of the draft.

“We got him onboard another year like Jason Licht said,” Bowles said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “We discussed it. We know we’re not trading him and we’ll go from there. We know it’s the offseason right now so nothing counts and we’re expecting him to be there when the season starts.”

“It will be up to him but we’ll coach the guys that are here,” Bowles added. “We’ve got a good crowd in right now and we’re happy everybody is coming to participate. Things don’t stand anywhere. It’s the offseason and everything is voluntary, so there’s really nothing to talk about at this time. But once you get into mandatory and the season starts, then you can talk about it.” Former Buccaneers HC and current senior assistant to the GM Bruce Arians had some simple advice for White. “Come on back, earn your money,” Arians said. “It’s there. Go earn it. That’s all you’ve got to say.” Falcons New Falcons LB Bud Dupree tore his pectoral at the end of last season and admitted that he has overtrained in the past and is working on changing his lifestyle. (Michael Rothstein)

tore his pectoral at the end of last season and admitted that he has overtrained in the past and is working on changing his lifestyle. (Michael Rothstein) Dupree feels at his best since the start of 2020 when he injured his ACL: “It affects you mentally, spiritually, everything, man.” (Rothstein)

Falcons CB Jeff Okudah said his third year in the league felt like his rookie year because he got the most playing time following his groin and Achilles’ injuries. (Rothstein)

said his third year in the league felt like his rookie year because he got the most playing time following his groin and Achilles’ injuries. (Rothstein) Arkansas WR Jadon Haselwood had a top-30 visit with the Falcons. (Justin Melo) Panthers Panthers Frank Reich mentioned that Yetur Gross-Matos is having quite an adjustment going from a 4-3 DE to a 3-4 OLB. ( HCmentioned thatis having quite an adjustment going from a 4-3 DE to a 3-4 OLB. ( Mike Kaye

Reich says GM Scott Fitterer asked him who his pick was at No. 1, adding that the team has reached a consensus: “It was like a proposal. … I said yes.” (Darin Gantt)