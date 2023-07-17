NFC Notes: De’Vondre Campbell, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

After the Bears signed right guard Nate Davis in free agency, Teven Jenkins received a call from OL coach Chris Morgan, who informed him about his position change from right to left guard.

Jenkins has played various positions including left and right tackle, but says he’s embraced the new role alongside left tackle Braxton Jones.

“I feel more like a guard now,” Jenkins said, via BearsWire.com.

“It lets me actually get good at my craft,” Jenkins explained. “It feels good because I can actually work on one thing instead of trying to flip flop sides and make sure I have equal work on both sides.”

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said this offseason has been the first time they’ve had significant time to work with S Ifeatu Melifonwu after dealing with injuries through the first two years of his career. He’s responded and has been one of the most improved players this offseason.

“So, this is one of the few times that we’ve had him for a significant amount of time, consistently, consecutively, and so that in itself is paying dividends right now,” said Campbell, via Eric Woodyard. “So, we see growth. … He just needs time. He needs time on task, he needs reps, like a lot of young guys do.”

Lions Tracy Walker said he is “100 percent” ready for the start of training camp following his season-ending Achilles injury last season. ( said he is “100 percent” ready for the start of training camp following his season-ending Achilles injury last season. ( Eric Woodyard

Packers

Packers LB De’Vondre Campbell said he’s 100% healthy entering the season and ready to recapture his form after dealing with injuries last year.

“I was just hitting my stride this game starting to feel like myself after dealing with a nagging shoulder that I never told anyone about and then I injured my knee the next game in Buffalo . I never question Gods plan but I’m feeling 100% healthy and everyone gotta deal with me,” Campbell said, via PFT. “I’m at my best when the world is against me I love pressure. My whole football career has been built off pressure this ain’t nothing new to me,” Campbell added.