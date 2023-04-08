NFC Notes: D’Onta Foreman, Jameson Williams, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears HC Matt Eberflus spoke about incoming RB D’Onta Foreman joining RB Khalil Herbert and fellow newcomer RB Travis Homer in the team’s backfield during a recent interview.

“Foreman’s a big runner,” Eberflus said, via ChicagoBears.com. “When he took over there in Carolina, obviously showed what he can do. Very exciting player. Big back. Can really split two [defenders] and get those extra yards that you want him to.”

“We need to look at [Foreman’s] skillset in person,” Eberflus added. “He is a big runner who can really get things downhill and can take it the distance. And he is very competitive. So I’m excited to get him on the field and to let him compete for that position. And I’m excited for ‘Herb’ too. I’m excited for him to compete for that position and see where it goes.”

Lions

Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson said that he along with other teammates were shocked to see WR Jameson Williams score a big touchdown during his limited action in 2022 and are excited for what he can provide this coming season.

“I mean it happened right as he scored that touchdown,” Hutchinson said, via SI.com. “We’re all sitting there on the sideline, because we know how fast he is. And I mean, he was still not 100 percent coming off that knee. I mean, those guys are not 100 percent until a year and a half after. We were all sitting there on the sideline just stargazing and really excited about next year.”

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell revealed the type of wide receiver he would like to see opposite WR Justin Jefferson during a recent media session.

“It’s always a great starting point when you mention Justin Jefferson,” O’Connell said. “He’ll always be, you know, our number one. He’ll always be our guy that we’re trying to build a passing game around, with complimentary players around him that are major focal points of our offense, and that can win one-on-one match-ups and can be great with the ball in their hands.”