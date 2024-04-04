NFC Notes: Draft Visits, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

After the first overall pick, the Bears also sit at number nine overall in the upcoming draft. Chicago HC Matt Eberflus spoke on his excitement for the talent that might be available at nine.

“Having that No. 9 pick is a really good spot to be in,” Eberflus said recently, via Larry Mayer of the team’s official site. “It’s right there at the top. We’re going to get a ‘blue’ player there, for sure. What we’ve done in free agency allows us to be flexible, to really be able to take the best player, one we feel fits us in that spot.”

The Bears are currently slated to have two picks in the top 10 in this year’s draft at number one and number nine overall. Chicago GM Ryan Poles mentioned they are planning to split into groups and to dive into the best option with the ninth pick.

“I like the numbers in terms of the talented players that can get to nine,” Poles said, via Larry Mayer of the team’s website. “We’re going to do some cool things when we get back, kind of break into teams. One team is going to talk about [why] the tackle position is the best to go after, [why] the receiver’s the best, [why] the defensive end’s the best and use factual information to spit that out — and we’ll have a debate in terms of what’s more impactful for our football team, short-term and long-term.”

Tulane WR Jha’Quan Jackson will take an official 30 visit with the Bears. (Ryan Fowler)

will take an official 30 visit with the Bears. (Ryan Fowler) According to Aaron Wison, Butler RB Jyran Mitchell is invited to the Bears’ local prospect day.

is invited to the Bears’ local prospect day. Penn State DE Chop Robinson will take an official visit with the Bears. (MLFootball)

will take an official visit with the Bears. (MLFootball) New Hampshire RB Dylan Laube said he had a formal Combine interview with the Bears. (Blaine Grisak)

said he had a formal Combine interview with the Bears. (Blaine Grisak) Laube also has an official 30 visit scheduled with Chicago. (Sophie Weller)

Duke OL Graham Barton has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Bears. (Ryan Fowler)

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell indicated the team is still in the market for more reinforcements in the secondary despite an active offseason so far. Specifically, he highlighted safety as a place they want more depth, despite the apparent strength with three players who can work there currently in Kerby Joseph, Ifeatu Melifonwu and Brian Branch.

“We’re still going to look for safety help. That’s not over, either,” Campbell said via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “We know we need some, there again, to bring in some competition in that room. So our eyes are there.”

Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith had an in-person meeting with the Lions at his pro day. (Aaron Wilson)

Packers

Oregon State S Kitan Oladapo will take an official visit with the Packers. (Justin Melo)