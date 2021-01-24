NFC Notes: Eagles, Falcons, Panthers

Eagles
- Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times says Chargers OC Shane Steichen could leave for the same position with the Eagles, as he has previously worked with new HC Nick Sirianni.
- NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports Sirianni will bring Colts assistant Kevin Patullo along with him as the offensive passing game coordinator.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer adds the Eagles will retain OL coach Jeff Stoutland on the new staff, which is a major coup as Stoutland is widely respected and was in demand for a number of openings.
- CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora says the Eagles considered interviewing Texans QB Josh McCown for their head coaching vacancy before deciding against it due to his lack of experience. McCown was initially on Philadelphia’s practice squad as a player/coach before being signed by Houston.
- The Eagles were also denied permission to interview Bills OC Brian Daboll for their head coaching vacancy, as their request was late in the process and Buffalo has been in the middle of a playoff run. (La Canfora)
- Philadelphia was told they would be able to speak to Daboll “when the season was over,” per La Canfora. Given that that might not have been for a few more weeks, the Eagles went in a different direction.
- The Eagles have allowed ST coordinator Dave Fipp to interview with Detroit after initially blocking him. (Dave Birkett)
- Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the new Eagles HC Nick Sirianni has already reached out to QB Carson Wentz since being hired.
- A source with knowledge of the situation tells Garafolo that Wentz has not requested a trade out of Philadelphia.
Falcons
- The Atlanta Falcons have announced that HC Arthur Smith has begun to fill out his staff with the hiring of four coaches, including DL coach Gary Emanuel, Senior Assistant Steve Hoffman, TE coach Justin Peelle, and Defensive Assistant Matt Pees.
Panthers
- The Athletic’s Joe Person notes figuring out what to do with current starting QB Teddy Bridgewater would be a challenge in a Panthers trade for QB Matthew Stafford. Bridgewater figures to attract minimal trade interest and has a cap hit of $23 million in 2021, including $10 million in guaranteed salary and $20 million in dead money if he’s released.
- Person thinks the Panthers would love to try and pry Stafford away by offering next year’s first along with a second-round pick this year, allowing them to keep the No. 8 overall pick to further build the team around Stafford.
- Person also notes Carolina just hired Stafford’s former QB coach, Sean Ryan, to the same position on their staff.