NFC Notes: Eagles, Giants, Brian Flores, Washington

Eagles

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler highlights Eagles QB Gardner Minshew as someone who will come up in trade discussions this year for teams looking for a cheap potential starter.

Brian Flores

Former Dolphins HC Brian Flores has filed a lawsuit against the NFL and the New York Giants alleging racial discrimination during the hiring process.

Flores cites specific text messages from Patriots HC Bill Belichick in which he appears to congratulate Brian Daboll for getting the Giants head coaching job despite the fact he was mistakenly texting with Flores.

In the lawsuit, Flores alleges that his prior interview for the Broncos’ head-coaching job in 2019 was a “sham” interview and that John Elway and Joe Ellis both showed up late and “completely disheveled, and it was obvious that they had drinking heavily the night before.”



Giants

Giants GM Joe Schoen said that HC Brian Daboll‘s work with previous quarterbacks is what led him to land the Giants’ head coaching job. He outlined how they approached Bills QB Josh Allen, who is one of the biggest QB development success stories ever, and presumably how they would approach Giants QB Daniel Jones.

“It started with Sean [McDermott] and Brandon [Beane],” Schoen said, via SI’s Albert Breer. “They had been in Carolina with Cam Newton, so they had seen the progression of a young quarterback. Cam was taken No. 1. So from the minute he got in the building to his first offseason, there was a very detailed plan when he left after the 2018 season to embark on his first offseason as a pro. And we didn’t inundate him with 9,000 things to work on. Each year, it was three or four things. Hey, all summer, let’s work on … whether it’s footwork, hips, arm angles, whatever it was. And he’d go out and he’d work with Jordan Palmer and just incrementally, he got better and better. And, you know, to me, their relationship was outstanding. It’s a head coach, or offensive coordinator-quarterback-coach relationship is very important. And those two had an unbelievable relationship.”

Schoen said assistant GM Kevin Abrams will return. He added he offered up the assistant GM title if they needed it to lure someone else to the front office. (Dugan)

Director of football operations Ed Triggs will also be back, per Schoen. (Garafolo)

will also be back, per Schoen. (Garafolo) Schoen said he’ll take some lessons from how the Bills managed things during their rebuild for approaching the Giants’ salary cap situation this offseason: “When we first got to Buffalo, we had $55 million in dead cap money we had to manage. We had a plan there, and we’ll have one here. We may have to make some decisions that hurt, but I do not want to kick the can down the road with the cap. I want to get it fixed.” (Peter King)

Bills OL coach Bobby Johnson will join Daboll’s staff in New York as the team’s offensive line coach. (Michael Silver)

will join Daboll’s staff in New York as the team’s offensive line coach. (Michael Silver) If the Giants aren’t able to retain Graham, former Ravens DC Don Martindale is high on Daboll’s list of potential replacements. (Vacchiano)

Washington

SI’s Albert Breer notes that Washington will be in the market “to make a splash” at the quarterback position.

Breer notes the team will have roughly $40 million in cap space as well as the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to use towards getting the team’s long-term answer at the position.

Breer also adds that the team will be “open-minded” when it comes to re-signing OG Brandon Scherff .

. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler thinks Washington will try to trade LB Landon Collins before releasing him if they can.